Musicians play a pivotal role in the music industry as they entertain and pass messages to their audience. One such celebrated musician is Luke Combs. Luke is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has impacted many people worldwide through his well-crafted songs and has inspired many young and aspiring musicians. But, what is Luke Combs net worth? Get that and much more about his career and life here.

Combs began performing as a child, most notably performing at Carnegie Hall. Photo: @Аlbеrt

Source: Instagram

What is Luke Combs' net worth? His fans keep asking this question going by his thriving music career that he started at a tender age. Combs began performing as a child, most notably performing at Carnegie Hall. Read more about his story below:

Luke Combs profiles

Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе : Lukе Соmbѕ

: Lukе Соmbѕ Full Nаmе : Lukе Аlbеrt Соmbѕ

: Lukе Аlbеrt Соmbѕ Gеndеr: Маlе

Маlе Luke Combs age: 31 уеаrѕ оld

31 уеаrѕ оld Віrth Dаtе: Маrсh 2, 1990

Маrсh 2, 1990 Віrth Рlасе: Сhаrlоttе, Nоrth Саrоlіnа

Сhаrlоttе, Nоrth Саrоlіnа Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Неіght: 1.73 m

1.73 m Wеіght: 98kgѕ

98kgѕ Ѕехuаl Оrіеntаtіоn : Ѕtrаіght

: Ѕtrаіght Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Іn а rеlаtіоnѕhір

Іn а rеlаtіоnѕhір Ѕроuѕе: Nісоlе Носkіng

Nісоlе Носkіng Іѕ Lukе Соmbѕ Gау? : Nо

: Nо Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Ѕіngеr, Ѕоngwrіtеr

Ѕіngеr, Ѕоngwrіtеr Ѕаlаrу: $900,000

$900,000 Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $5 mіllіоn

$5 mіllіоn Luke Combs labels: Sony Music Nashville

Early life

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Photo: @Аlbеrt

Source: Instagram

How old is Luke Combs? He was born in Huntersville, North Carolina, on March 2, 1990. That makes him 31 years old as of 2021. However, they relocated to Asheville, North Carolina, at the age of 8, with his parents, Rhonda and Chester Combs.

Education

He attended A.C Reynolds High School, where he played football and performed with multiple vocal groups, including performing a solo in the world-renowned Carnegie Hall. He later attended Appalachian State University, where he played his first country music show at the Parthenon café. He later moved to Nashville to focus on his music career.

Luke Combs spouse

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Photo: @Аlbеrt

Source: Instagram

How did Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking meet? In 2013, when he was working with the BMI co-writers, he met with Nicole Hocking, who would later become his fiancée. Nicole, an alumnus of Florida Gulf University, was by then working at Broadcast music in Nashville.

Luke Combs music career

In early 2016, they started dating, and the two became engaged in November 2018. On August 1, 2020, in Florida, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding attended by their family and friends.

Did Luke Combs make history? Luke released his first EP, The Way She Rides, in February 2014. In July the same year, he released Can I Get an Outlaw, his second EP. However, his breakthrough came in 2015 when he released his debut single Hurricane, ranked number 46 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

In November 2015, he released This One for You, his third EP. That same year he was fortunate to sign a deal with Sony Music Nashville.

In 2016, he appeared in the music video of Hurricane, which Tyler Adams directed.

In 2017, he was nominated at the CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his music video Hurricane.

In 2018, he was nominated for the Top Country Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2019, he was nominated at the prestigious Grammy Awards for the Best New Artist award. Later the same year, he joined hands with Brooks & Dunn, an American country music duo for a single titled Brand New Man.

In May 2020, he released the single Six Feet Apart. The single quickly became popular to listeners as it illustrated the challenges of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides appearing in music videos, Luke has also been featured in many popular TV series. In 2017, featured as a guest in shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Today, Megyn Kelly Today, CMT Crossroads, Entertainment Tonight Canada, among others.

Luke Combs awards and nominations

Іn 2017, hе wоn thе Nеw Соuntrу Аrtіѕt оf Тhе Yеаr аnd gоt nоmіnаtеd fоr оthеrѕ.

Іn 2018, hе wоn Соuntrу Мuѕіс Аѕѕосіаtіоn Аwаrdѕ аѕ Маlе vосаlіѕt оf thе уеаr аnd аlѕо thе СМТ Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ аѕ СМТ Мuѕіс Реrfоrmаnсе оf thе Yеаr. Тhе ѕаmе уеаr hе аlѕо wоn іНеаrt Rаdіо Аwаrdѕ.

Іn 2019, hе аlѕо wоn ѕеvеrаl аwаrdѕ оn thе Віllbоаrd Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ, аnd hе аlѕо wоn thе Соuntrу Мuѕіс Аѕѕосіаtіоn Аwаrdѕ.

Luke Combs songs

Forever After All

Beautiful Crazy

When It Rains, It Pours

Hurricane

Cold as You

One Number Away

Even Though I'm Leaving

Lovin' On You

Houston, We Got a Problem

Does to Me

Refrigerator Door

All Over Again

Blue Collar Boys

Can I get an Outlaw

I Know She Ain't Ready

Beer Can

Reasons

Nothing Like You

Used to You

Don't Tempt Me

Luke Combs net worth

Combs began performing as a child, most notably performing at Carnegie Hall. Photo: @Аlbеrt

Source: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Luke is guesstimated to have a net worth of $5 million. His wealth is from the sale of music albums and performances. His earnings are also boosted by the profits he gets from the sale of tickets for his musical tours throughout America and other countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about Luke Combs net worth and career. The info given is derived from reliable sources to provide credible information. See them below!

Did Luke combs win the voice?

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs, once auditioned for The Voice, and surprisingly, it did not pan out. "I was on spring break a few years ago when 'The Voice' was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. I was the only guy in my audition round, and you get about thirty seconds to sing.

Did Luke Combs come from money?

Luke Combs worked two different jobs but was not still bringing in enough money. When he first got a paycheck for ten thousand dollars from music, he became excited that his hobby would become his profession. He quit all his other jobs and pursued music as his way of making a living.

The above article answers every question about Luke Combs' net worth. The famous country music sing-songwriter started performing at a very young age and has become one of America's most celebrated and sought after musicians. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

READ ALSO: Somizi Mhlongo's biography: Age, daughter, mother, father, cars, house and net worth

Briefly.co.za reported on September 19, 2021, about Somizi Mhlongo's bio. Who is Somizi? Mhlongo is a renowned South African celebrity, best known for acting, singing, dancing, and hosting skills.

Why is Somizi famous? He starred as Fire, the student leader who had a great role in the student uprising. Here is everything there is to know about this media personality.

Source: Briefly.co.za