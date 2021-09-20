Luke Combs net worth, age, spouse, songs, awards, labels, profiles
Musicians play a pivotal role in the music industry as they entertain and pass messages to their audience. One such celebrated musician is Luke Combs. Luke is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has impacted many people worldwide through his well-crafted songs and has inspired many young and aspiring musicians. But, what is Luke Combs net worth? Get that and much more about his career and life here.
What is Luke Combs' net worth? His fans keep asking this question going by his thriving music career that he started at a tender age. Combs began performing as a child, most notably performing at Carnegie Hall. Read more about his story below:
Luke Combs profiles
- Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Lukе Соmbѕ
- Full Nаmе: Lukе Аlbеrt Соmbѕ
- Gеndеr: Маlе
- Luke Combs age: 31 уеаrѕ оld
- Віrth Dаtе: Маrсh 2, 1990
- Віrth Рlасе: Сhаrlоttе, Nоrth Саrоlіnа
- Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn
- Неіght: 1.73 m
- Wеіght: 98kgѕ
- Ѕехuаl Оrіеntаtіоn: Ѕtrаіght
- Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Іn а rеlаtіоnѕhір
- Ѕроuѕе: Nісоlе Носkіng
- Іѕ Lukе Соmbѕ Gау?: Nо
- Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Ѕіngеr, Ѕоngwrіtеr
- Ѕаlаrу: $900,000
- Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $5 mіllіоn
- Luke Combs labels: Sony Music Nashville
Early life
How old is Luke Combs? He was born in Huntersville, North Carolina, on March 2, 1990. That makes him 31 years old as of 2021. However, they relocated to Asheville, North Carolina, at the age of 8, with his parents, Rhonda and Chester Combs.
Education
He attended A.C Reynolds High School, where he played football and performed with multiple vocal groups, including performing a solo in the world-renowned Carnegie Hall. He later attended Appalachian State University, where he played his first country music show at the Parthenon café. He later moved to Nashville to focus on his music career.
Luke Combs spouse
How did Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking meet? In 2013, when he was working with the BMI co-writers, he met with Nicole Hocking, who would later become his fiancée. Nicole, an alumnus of Florida Gulf University, was by then working at Broadcast music in Nashville.
Luke Combs music career
In early 2016, they started dating, and the two became engaged in November 2018. On August 1, 2020, in Florida, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding attended by their family and friends.
Did Luke Combs make history? Luke released his first EP, The Way She Rides, in February 2014. In July the same year, he released Can I Get an Outlaw, his second EP. However, his breakthrough came in 2015 when he released his debut single Hurricane, ranked number 46 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
In November 2015, he released This One for You, his third EP. That same year he was fortunate to sign a deal with Sony Music Nashville.
In 2016, he appeared in the music video of Hurricane, which Tyler Adams directed.
In 2017, he was nominated at the CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his music video Hurricane.
In 2018, he was nominated for the Top Country Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards.
In 2019, he was nominated at the prestigious Grammy Awards for the Best New Artist award. Later the same year, he joined hands with Brooks & Dunn, an American country music duo for a single titled Brand New Man.
In May 2020, he released the single Six Feet Apart. The single quickly became popular to listeners as it illustrated the challenges of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides appearing in music videos, Luke has also been featured in many popular TV series. In 2017, featured as a guest in shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Today, Megyn Kelly Today, CMT Crossroads, Entertainment Tonight Canada, among others.
Luke Combs awards and nominations
- Іn 2017, hе wоn thе Nеw Соuntrу Аrtіѕt оf Тhе Yеаr аnd gоt nоmіnаtеd fоr оthеrѕ.
- Іn 2018, hе wоn Соuntrу Мuѕіс Аѕѕосіаtіоn Аwаrdѕ аѕ Маlе vосаlіѕt оf thе уеаr аnd аlѕо thе СМТ Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ аѕ СМТ Мuѕіс Реrfоrmаnсе оf thе Yеаr. Тhе ѕаmе уеаr hе аlѕо wоn іНеаrt Rаdіо Аwаrdѕ.
- Іn 2019, hе аlѕо wоn ѕеvеrаl аwаrdѕ оn thе Віllbоаrd Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ, аnd hе аlѕо wоn thе Соuntrу Мuѕіс Аѕѕосіаtіоn Аwаrdѕ.
Luke Combs songs
- Forever After All
- Beautiful Crazy
- When It Rains, It Pours
- Hurricane
- Cold as You
- One Number Away
- Even Though I'm Leaving
- Lovin' On You
- Houston, We Got a Problem
- Does to Me
- Refrigerator Door
- All Over Again
- Blue Collar Boys
- Can I get an Outlaw
- I Know She Ain't Ready
- Beer Can
- Reasons
- Nothing Like You
- Used to You
- Don't Tempt Me
Luke Combs net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Luke is guesstimated to have a net worth of $5 million. His wealth is from the sale of music albums and performances. His earnings are also boosted by the profits he gets from the sale of tickets for his musical tours throughout America and other countries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Below are the frequently asked questions about Luke Combs net worth and career. The info given is derived from reliable sources to provide credible information. See them below!
Did Luke combs win the voice?
The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs, once auditioned for The Voice, and surprisingly, it did not pan out. "I was on spring break a few years ago when 'The Voice' was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. I was the only guy in my audition round, and you get about thirty seconds to sing.
Did Luke Combs come from money?
Luke Combs worked two different jobs but was not still bringing in enough money. When he first got a paycheck for ten thousand dollars from music, he became excited that his hobby would become his profession. He quit all his other jobs and pursued music as his way of making a living.
The above article answers every question about Luke Combs' net worth. The famous country music sing-songwriter started performing at a very young age and has become one of America's most celebrated and sought after musicians. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.
READ ALSO: Somizi Mhlongo's biography: Age, daughter, mother, father, cars, house and net worth
Briefly.co.za reported on September 19, 2021, about Somizi Mhlongo's bio. Who is Somizi? Mhlongo is a renowned South African celebrity, best known for acting, singing, dancing, and hosting skills.
Why is Somizi famous? He starred as Fire, the student leader who had a great role in the student uprising. Here is everything there is to know about this media personality.
Source: Briefly.co.za