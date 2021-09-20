Legacy 2 Teasers for September 2021: Exciting brand-new season!

Are you ready for another exciting but dramatic journey with Legacy on M-Net? The show's second season starts on 20th September 2021 with a promising storyline as the Price household gets a new family member they never knew existed. Here are the first Legacy 2 teasers for September premiere episodes.

Legacy telenovela revolves around the Price family members, who find themselves at war to take over Legacy Investments following the death of patriarch Sebastian Price. The fight for the control of the multi-billion company intensifies in season two. How will the arrival of Sebastian's other son affect the ongoing feud?

Legacy 2 teasers for September 2021

Legacy on M-Net boasts of being South Africa's best telenovela after winning the position at the 2021 Annual SAFTA awards. What should viewers expect in Legacy season two premiere episodes? Here are the show's teasers.

Monday, 20th September 2021: Episode 1 (Full circle)

How will things unfold following Felicity's near-fatal accident? Will she come out alive? How long is Dineo going to hide the truth? Meanwhile, Jonno's family is not happy with Petra's decision to run away from the marriage ceremony.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021: Episode 2 (Run)

Dineo attempts to understand the details that led her to the current situation. Elsewhere, a Potgieter kid goes back home forever.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021: Episode 3 (Between life and death)

The Price household is asked to go to the medical facility to hear discouraging news. Stefan has a startling awakening that is sure to change every detail of his life.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021: Episode 4 (Bloodlines)

Dineo strikes a deal with the devil as Felicity battles for her life at the hospital. But will the situation be favourable when she is dead or alive? Meanwhile, a funeral exposes a past betrayal and a new member of the Price household.

Monday, 27th September 2021: Episode 5 (New blood)

People are happy when Felicity is finally out of danger, but Dineo is not sorry for pushing her. Robbie tries to accept that he had a dad with whom he has never shared a relationship.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021: Episode 6 (Sebastian's legacy)

Felicity and Dineo must make hard decisions as they face the truth of their wrongdoing. Elsewhere, Robbie has a hard time understanding his situation as he thinks about the death of the man he knew as his father and his real dad.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021: Episode 7 (The balance of power)

Felicity is happy after a miraculous recovery, but Dineo is thinking about revenge. However, a foe comes into the picture before she can cause any pain. Elsewhere, although Robbie is still confused following the discovery of Sebastian Price as his biological dad, he decides to meet his real family.

Thursday, 30th September 2021: Episode 8 (Blackmail and boxers)

Dineo and Felicity succeed at getting the payment for Darren. However, Dineo's life changes permanently when Darren shows his true colours. Elsewhere, Sims and Stefan have the best time partying but later discover themselves in the depths of Tembisa with nothing.

What happens to the Legacy 2 cast?

The Legacy cast has some of South Africa's finest actors and actresses who managed to keep viewers locked on the show in season one. Fans should expect nothing less as the second season kicks off. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the characters in Legacy 2 premiere episodes.

Felicity

Her life hangs in the balance following her near-fatal accident, but Dineo is not sorry for pushing her. She later has a miraculous recovery, and a displeased Dineo starts thinking of revenge. Before she can cause Felicity any pain, a new enemy comes into the picture. Will the truth of what happened ever come to light?

Robbie

He discovers that Sebastian is his real father. The revelation leaves him confused as he recalls the death of a man he thought was his dad. How will things turn out when he meets his real family, the Prices?

Legacy remains on top as one of the most entertaining local shows, and the above Legacy 2 teasers promise a fascinating new season. You can follow the soap opera on M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.00 p.m.

