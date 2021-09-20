Swallows FC might be cutting head coach Brandon Truter off after the most recent humiliation

They lost to SuperSport United 3-0 and have not managed to score more than four points from their first four matches

A new trend in soccer has clubs placing coaches on special leave instead of suddenly firing them

Brandon Truter has allegedly been placed on special leave following the humiliating 3-0 defeat at the boots of SuperSport United.

According to the Daily Sun, Truter will not feature at the next Swallows game at Dobsonville Stadium when they take on Cape Town City.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter has allegedly been placed on special leave following the club's latest humiliating defeat. Photo credit: brandontruter1

A new trend has emerged in professional football where coaches are not suddenly fired but are placed on special leave never to return. Simo Dladla will be taking over the reins for the time being.

The South African reported that the Swallows have had a dismal start to the season and have only picked up four points from their four matches this season.

The MTN8 season is not over for the Swallows and this might be a sign that the team is performing damage control in an effort to salvage some points.

