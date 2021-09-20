Kevin Hart started as a shoe salesman and is now one of Hollywood's favourite comedic actors. This talented entertainer has you covered, whether slapstick comedies or action flicks. After surviving a life-threatening car crash and enduring months of physical therapy, Hart has a new lease on life and already has several movies planned for the not so distant future. Find out when you can expect to see your favourite comedic legend return to the big screen.

Kevin Hart attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Kevin Hart may be small in stature, but he stands his ground against other A-list stars with 19 awards and 43 nominations to his name. Find out all you need to know about this comedic legend with Briefly.co.za.

Kevin Hart's profile

Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart

Kevin Darnell Hart Nicknames: Lil Kev, Chocolate Droppa

Lil Kev, Chocolate Droppa Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Date of birth: 6 July 1979

6 July 1979 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Kevin Hart's age: 42 in 2021

42 in 2021 Current residence: Calabasas, California

Calabasas, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Kevin Hart's wife: Eniko Parrish

Eniko Parrish Kevin Hart's children: Heaven Lee, Hendrix, Kenzo Kash and Kaori Mai

Heaven Lee, Hendrix, Kenzo Kash and Kaori Mai Parents: Henry Robert Witherspoon and Nancy Hart

Henry Robert Witherspoon and Nancy Hart Siblings: Robert

Robert Kevin Hart's height: 5' 2½" (1.59 m)

5' 2½" (1.59 m) Weight: 64 kg

64 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown School: George Washington High School

George Washington High School Occupation: Actor, producer and comedian

Actor, producer and comedian Net worth: Approximately $200 million in 2021

Approximately $200 million in 2021 Instagram: @Kevinhart4real

@Kevinhart4real Facebook: Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Twitter: @Kevinhart4real

@Kevinhart4real Website: kevinhartnation.com

Kevin Hart has been training his body for his role in his upcoming movie with Gary Gray. Photo: @kevinhart4real (modified by author)

Kevin Hart's childhood

This comedic legend was essentially raised with his brother, Robert, in a single-parent household, as his father, Henry, had constant run-ins with the law due to his cocaine habit. However, Nancy Hart often found relief in the good humour of her son, which encouraged him to pursue a career in comedy.

"I was probably around eleven. My mom was about to whup me, whup me with a belt. I said something she couldn't help but laugh at, and I thought I might be funny. Cause if I could stop a whupping with comedy, I'm doing the right thing."

A Family Man

In 2003, Torrie Hart and Kevin shared their vows, and they have two children together, Hendrix and Heaven Leigh. The couple went their separate ways in 2011, and in 2014 the comedian married model Eniko Parish. The couple are proud parents to Kenzo Kash and newborn Kaori Mai.

How tall is Kevin Hart? At 5'2, he is a few inches shorter than his wife, Eniko, who stands at 5'6" without heels. Although Kevin admits to cheating on his wife, the two have maintained a strong relationship and have since created the "Hart Capsule Collection" together.

Kevin Hart is a devout family man who has been in the Hollywood scene for decades. Photo: @kevinhart4real (modified by author)

Kevin Hart's Career

His first job was as a shoe salesman in Philadelphia, and he met little success as Lil' Kev the Bastard at the local comedy clubs during that time. Under the guidance of fellow comedian Keith Robinson, Kevin managed to streamline his act and find his signature style, and it was only up from there.

This Hollywood A-Lister released his first album, I'm a Grown Little Man, in 2009. This was followed by his documentary, Laugh at My Pain, which grossed $15 million and was the foot-hole he needed to step into the movie and TV industry.

Kevin hit the ground running, holding his own while starring in movies alongside comedic legends such as Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Will Farrel. He landed recurring roles in several acclaimed series, such as Modern Family and Workaholics, and he also works as a stand-up comedian, producer and talk show host. So how old is Kevin Hart? At 42 years old, he has 96 on-screen appearances in his career so far, with another ten movies confirmed for the next couple of years. Briefly.co.za has listed a few of his most successful endeavours.

Karen Gillan, Will Farrell, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson at Kevin Hart's Hand And Footprint Ceremony At the TCL Chinese Theatre, 2019. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Kevin Hart's movies

Fatherhood

Jumanji 1 & 2

The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2

The Upside

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Central Intelligence

Ride Along 1 & 2

Get Hard

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Soul Plane

Along Came Polly

Scary Movie 3 & 4

The Wedding Ringer

Think Like a Man 1 & 2

About Last Night

Grudge Match

This Is the End

The Five-Year Engagement

Little Fockers

Death at a Funeral

Superhero Movie

Fool's Gold

Epic Movie

Kevin Hart lands roles in movies with megastars like Mike Wahlberg, The Rock, Wesley Snipes and many more. Photo: @kevinhart4real (modified by author)

Kevin Hart's upcoming movies involve him taking on the producer's role in Monopoly, The Great Outdoors, American Sole, My Own Worst Enemy, and My Magic Johnson. He will also be appearing in Ride Along 3 and the TV mini-series True Story, among other feature films.

Kevin Hart's TV shows

Celebrity Game Face

Modern Family

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg

Hart to Heart

Die Hart

Dave

The Donors

Workaholics

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Jake in Progress

Love, Inc.

The Big House

Barbershop

Undeclared

Kevin Hart's accident

In 2019, our favourite comedian was a passenger in his Plymouth Barracuda whilst driving down Mulholland Highway when the car went off the road and into a gully shortly after 1 am. Officials declared that the driver was not under the influence.

Kevin Hart's accident in 2019 nearly took his life. Photo: @Les Meilleures Scènes

Hart came close to being paralysed, suffering three spinal fractures, which left him hospitalised and in need of extensive physical therapy. But, with hard work, dedication, and the help of chiropractor Pat Khaziran, the comedic star has regained his full range of motion.

“It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better."

The World nearly lost one of its favourite comedians in 2019, but Kevin Hart lives to entertain another day. So we can expect to see his antics on the big screens in the return of some of our favourite features, such as Ride Along 3 and the latest exploits of "Snowball" the bunny, while also hosting his talk show, Hart to Heart.

