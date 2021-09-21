Salaries: Kaizer Chiefs Spends R1.7 Million on Samir Nurkovic and Stuart Baxter

Pressure is beginning to mount at Kaizer Chiefs as the results for the club are not looking very pretty or convincing

Stuart Baxter and Samir Nurkovic are amongst the highest earners at the club with very little to show for it currently

There is still a long way to go for the Soweto club as the season has just started but the fans want some results

Kaizer Chiefs is breaking the bank when it comes to their payroll. Even though the club isn't getting the results they want, some people are still taking home fat cheques at the end of the day. Stuart Baxter and Samir Nurkovic in particular are one of the highest earners at the club.

Nurkovic has not scored in his last five games for the club and has yet to score in the four PSL matches he has played so far. To make matters worse, he hasn't appeared to have anything to contribute in terms of offence.

Kaizer Chiefs have been spending lots of money but are not getting the results. Image: @iDiskiTimes, @KickOffMagazine

According to the official SA Rich and Famous website, Baxter is the highest-paid coach in the PSL, although his club is now in 12th place and just suffered a humbling 4-1 loss to DStv Premiership newcomers Royal AM.

The South African reports that at Chiefs, things must shift quickly. Baxter was called in to help them turn their fortunes around, and he'll need time to do it. He'll need to be working with the players to determine the ideal structure and game strategy.

Nurkovic is the second-highest earning player at Kaizer Chiefs and the pressure is starting to mount for him to start scoring goals. The striker didn't have a good time last season either, netting only three goals across all competitions.

Midfielder Keagan Dolly is the highest-earning player in the PSL

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Keagan Dolly recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and even though he's joined on a free transfer, he's going to be getting a juicy big fat cheque at the end of each month.

New details have emerged about the transfer and Dolly is earning some good money. As it stands, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership, this also makes him the highest-paid player for Kaizer Chiefs. Dolly is reportedly earning R1.45 million per month.

According to The South African, Samir Nurkovic was the highest at R930 000 per month. Khama Billiat was in second place with a salary of R830 000 per month.

