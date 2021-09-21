Orlando Pirates' Ben Motshwari's Assault Case Has Been Struck Off the Roll

Ben Motshwari is off the hook for now after his court case against his girlfriend was struck off the roll

Motshwari made headlines on Monday after Orlando Pirates released a statement about the player being suspended

It is now becoming clearer why the player was arrested by the police and the case is pending further investigation

The arrest of Orlando Pirates player Ben Motshwari has been updated by the South African Police Service (SAPS). After being charged by police, Motshwari was suspended by Pirates on Monday morning, pending an inquiry. The club did not provide any specifics on what led to the arrest.

Sources close to the situation have verified that the 30-year-old Randfontein-born midfielder was charged with common assault after reportedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a police spokesperson, revealed to Soccer Laduma that the police are investigating further after a report of common assault was filed against the soccer player, however he would not reveal the name.

“He was arrested yesterday morning and charged with common assault. He was arrested in Randfontein. A case of common assault was opened against him and yesterday morning he handed himself over to the police at Randfontein Police Station,” confirmed the police officer.

On Monday, the Pirates midfielder made a brief appearance before Randfontein Magistrate Court according to The South African.

"The suspect was charged and taken to court. The docket was struck off the roll by the court, pending further investigation," said Masondo.

As of now, it's unknown whether the Pirates will reverse their decision to ban Motshwari and allow him to return to work. On Saturday afternoon, Pirates will play Mamelodi Sundowns in what is likely to be a thrilling league match.

