Bryce Hall: age, height, family, merch, TikTok, net worth, profiles

Bryce Hall stands out as one of the fastest-raising TikTok stars, musical artists, and internet personalities. He is famously known for his entertaining video clips on his YouTube channel and TikTok account. Bryce is also a member of the Sway House formed by TalentX Entertainment in 2019.

Bryce backstage at LivexLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok star predominantly posts video clips on comedy, dance and lip-sync. Thanks to his exciting and eye-catching videos, he has been awarded the precious badge for being an ace comedian on TikTok. He has garnered over 21 million followers on TikTok and over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Bryce Hall's profile summary

Full name: Bryce Michael Hall

Bryce Michael Hall Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 14th August 1999

: 14th August 1999 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Ellicott City, Maryland, USA

: Ellicott City, Maryland, USA Bryce Hall's age : 22 years (as of 2021)

: 22 years (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown Weight: 77 kg

77 kg Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father: Brandon Hall

Brandon Hall Mother: Lisa

Lisa Siblings: Amelia

Amelia Relationship status : Single

: Single Ex-spouse: Addison Rae

Addison Rae Children: None

None Education: Maryland High School, Columbia University

Maryland High School, Columbia University Profession: TikTok star, musical artist and internet personality

TikTok star, musical artist and internet personality Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Bryce Hall's Twitter : @BryceHall

: @BryceHall Bryce Hall's TikTok: brycehall

Bryce Hall's biography

The TikTok star was born on 14th August 1999 in Ellicott City, Maryland, in the United States. He was raised by his mom following his parents' separation alongside his younger sister, Amelia Hall.

After his elementary studies, he joined Maryland High School for his secondary school education. After his high school education, he joined Columbia University, School of General Studies.

Career

Bryce attends LiveXLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Pre-Fight Weigh-In @ Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok star began his career at the age of 15 on YouNow. Initially, he started live streaming in a bid to make friends after facing bullying. Towards the end of 2015, he gained fame through various social media platforms such as Musical.ly and Vine.

He created his YouTube channel in 2015. Three years into YouTube content creation, he relocated from Maryland to Los Angeles to pursue YouTube full-time. In 2019, he was featured in a documentary.

In January 2020, he teamed up with five other social media personalities and moved into the Sway House. While there, the group created content for various social media platforms. Apart from YouTube, Bryce is a TikTok star. So far, he has over 21.1 million followers and 1.4 billion likes.

Away from his YouTube channel and TikTok account, Bryce runs his merchandise line. Bryce Hall's merch includes T-shirts, hoodies and other accessories.

Bryce Hall's girlfriend

The successful YouTuber is currently single and focused on building his career and brand. However, he has previously dated several other women. Some of the women who make up his dating history include:

Elle Danjean in 2019

Eliza Minor in early 2020

Addison Rae from 2019 to 2019

Among all the relationships, he was in a long-term on and off relationship with Addison Rae. She is an American actress, dancer and internet personality. Bryce Hall and Addison Rae officially confirmed their relationship in October 2020. But, unfortunately, less than a year later, they announced their break up, in March 2021.

Bruce Hall with her ex-girlfriend Addison Rae posing for the camera. Photo: @BrceHall

Source: Getty Images

Body measurements

How tall is Bryce Hall? Bryce Hall's height is 5 feet 9 inches, and he weighs 77 kg. He has sparkling black eyes and stylish brown hair. Unfortunately, he has not offered further information about his other body measurements such as bust, waist, hips and biceps.

Bryce Hall's net worth

The YouTuber has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2021. He has earned such a huge sum of money from his successful career and through his merchandise sales. Roughly, he makes the following:

Between $2,187 and $3,645 from sponsorship deals

Between $ 5.6K and 89.5K from his YouTube channel

Between $5.7K and $9.5K from his Instagram account

Bryce Hall's fast facts

Who is Bryce Hall? He is an American TikTok star, musical artist and internet personality. How old is Bryce Hall? He is 22 years old as of 2021. He was born on 14th August 1999 in Ellicott City, Maryland, in the United States. Where did Bryce Hall study? He studied in Maryland High School before joining Columbia University. Do Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom have a beef? No, they do not. How tall is Bryce Hall? Bryce Hall's height is 5 feet 8 inches. How much is Bryce Hall's worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2021. Who is Bryce Hall dating? He is not dating anyone at the moment. However, he has dated Addison Rae, Eliza Minor and Elle Danjean in the past.

Bryce Hall has grown his career and wealth significantly through sponsorships on YouTube and other social media platforms. He stands out as one of the funniest TikTokers. A good laugh, on-point lip-syncs, and fancy dance moves characterize his videos.

