Top Player Shares Unforgettable Moment With Ronaldo, Was Scared To Ask for Photo

Schalke 04 midfielder Mehmet-Can Aydin claims he was star-struck when he played against Cristiano Ronaldo

The 19-year-old claimed he face the Portuguese striker in the Champions League while he was still at Real Madrid

Aydin revealed that he also felt the way when he played in the same team with Raul Gonzalez and Julian Draxler

Mehmet-Can Aydin revealed he was scared to ask Cristiano Ronaldo during his early days at Schalke, Goal, SPOX.

The pair meet during the Champions League when Aydin was playing at Schalke as they welcomed Real Madrid to the Veltins Arena.

The meeting between both sides was the first taste of the midfielder's experience in the elite competition and seeing Ronaldo was a dream come through.

Mehmet-Can Aydin claims he was shy to ask Ronaldo for a photo when Schalke met Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The German said he remembers being awestruck while in the presence of one of football's all-time greats.

What Aydin said

Aydin said he had the experience playing alongside Madrid legend Raul and PSG star Julian Draxler while they were both plying their trade at the Vetlins-Arena.

The 19-year-old said:

"I was a very shy boy and didn't dare ask players like Raul or Draxler for a photo when they played here.

"The first game I watched as a youth player in the Veltins Arena was a Champions League match against Real Madrid.

"Shortly after the final whistle, I was suddenly stood two metres away from Cristiano Ronaldo. In that situation, too, I was scared to ask him for a photo."

