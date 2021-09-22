The River 4 on 1Magic Teasers for October 2021: Zolani throws in the towel

The River 4 soapie will open your eyes to what humans are willing to do to beat poverty and embrace wealth. For instance, how else do you explain the matriarch Lindiwe’s hold on her community through her diamond-mining business? The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for October will allow you to understand the coming episodes before watching them.

The River 4 on 1Magic cast. Photo: @MoreThanFoodMag

Source: Twitter

The reality of how the rich and poor are socially perceived keeps people on their toes to reach for the top of the communal food chain. In The River 4 drama series, you will learn of Emma’s struggle with traumas and Dimpho’s desperate attempt to become more famous. Trust, betrayal, greed and a bit of familial teamwork are some of the themes of this month’s episodes.

The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for October 2021

The creators of The River series continue to wow their teeming fans with loads of unending yet intriguing suspense with each season and episode. This month's episodes are exceptionally entertaining. Check out the highlights below before the officia1 broadcast of the episodes.

Episode 170 - Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Title: Distractions

Zolani does not want anyone around Emma. Finally, however, the Refilwe Goons decide to visit a place totally different from their planned destination.

Episode 171 - Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Title: Not as Advertised

The Mokoena's decision to go for the unveiling of the tombstone proves to be a wrong move, while Emma encounters a dark phase in her life when trouble comes knocking.

Episode 172 - Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Title: Distanced

Emma attempts to get a hold of her life after experiencing a shattering phase. Meanwhile, Paulina becomes agitated when her associates fail to turn up.

Episode 173 - Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

Title: Amabutho

The friction between Emma and Zolani grows sharper while the Mokoenas experience a mind-blowing Zulu culture.

Episode 174 - Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Title: An unexpected turn

An unannounced visit leads Emma back to an experience she wants nothing to do with and has been avoiding. Elsewhere, Dimpho is now in the spotlight and encounters uncharted opportunities as a result.

Episode 175 - Friday, 8th of October, 2021

Title: Duchess D

Dimpho is pumped up about making huge decisions. However, Emma's attitude is beginning to change, and the Dikana family is worried about it.

Dimpho is pumped up about making huge decisions. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 176 - Monday, 11th of October, 2021

Title: The real me

Emma is trying to overcome her trauma, but it is proving to be a difficult hurdle to cross. Nevertheless, Dimpho has got a new job, but her friends and family do not seem to like her new hustle.

Episode 177 - Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

Title: If it's money you want

Zolani gives up while a new competitor is in the game, but Dimpho is unaware.

Episode 178 - Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

Title: Sleeping with a broken heart

Beauty attempts to steal a bit of fame. However, Lindiwe is taken aback by a recent discovery.

Episode 179 - Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

Title: Suffer in silence

Dimpho and Beauty become fierce competitors against each other. But, unfortunately, Emma seems to have taken a vow of silence when it comes to her trauma.

Episode 180 - Friday, 15th of October, 2021

Title: Admit it

Zolani is suspicious about something, which leads him to make a drastic choice that may prove destructive in the long run. On the other hand, Beauty has a sense of loneliness, and the rift between herself and Dimpho becomes fiercer.

Episode 181 - Monday, 18th of October, 2021

Title: Criminal intent

Zolani discovers that the truth will keep him in captivity instead of setting him on the road to freedom.

Episode 182 - Tuesday, 19th of October, 2021

Title: No lectures from me

Dimpho is about to make a huge decision and avoids Beauty while at it. Zolani's future hangs in the balance.

Episode 183 - Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021

Title: We also want

Dimpho accepts the reality of moving on while someone seeks revenge against the Dikanas.

Episode 184 - Thursday, 21st of October, 2021

Title: A new world order

The Dikanas are making a last gasp attempt at standing firm and getting ready for a new phase in the world. Elsewhere, Dimpho is still in shock about her findings.

Episode 185 - Friday, 22nd of October, 2021

Title: This is goodbye

It is the end of the toad for Zolani. Meanwhile, Kedibone is hit by a circumstance beyond comprehension.

Kedibone is hit by a circumstance beyond comprehension. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 186 - Monday, 25th of October, 2021

Title: Ten big ones

The Mokoenas are involved in another emotional trauma. Also, Zungazi's real motives are eventually unveiled.

Episode 187 - Tuesday, 26th of October, 2021

Title: Security

The Mokoenas can only hope to be delivered from their current situation. However, Emma begins to doubt the assurance of her future.

Episode 188 - Wednesday, 27th of October, 2021

Title: The bigger deal

Angelina fails to get the answers she needs. Elsewhere, Lindiwe attempts to gain some insights by interrogating Emma.

Episode 189 - Thursday, 28th of October, 2021

Title: Much needed space

Lindiwe experiences another defeat, courtesy of Zungazi's assistance. However, the Mokoenas enjoy the fresh air of victory and are in a party mood.

Episode 190 - Friday, 29th of October, 2021

Title: Seed of division

Emma makes a drastic decision as a result of Zungazi's confusing behaviour.

Emma

Emma is in a tricky relationship with someone who has trust issues. Unfortunately, this and other situations make her life hellish, and every attempt to get out only seems to make it worse. Her family observes the changes and worry about her. Finally, Emma decides to hide her pain by keeping it to herself. But then, doubts about her future heighten, leading to a series of probing questions from a close associate.

Dimpho

Dimpho enjoys a chunk of fame in her career, which helps her encounter opportunities that she hopes to harness. The new celebrity status gives her a feel-good aura, and she gains a confidence boost about her decision-making abilities. Meanwhile, she starts a new business which does not go down well with her close family and friends. Dimpho has to compete with another individual at some point before she eventually eats the humble pie and settles her beef with reality.

The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for October 2021 come with beautiful insights about what you should expect in the coming episodes of your favourite series. But, of course, you do not want to miss any minute of the captivating storyline in this month's episodes of The River Season 4, which will be broadcasted on 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

READ ALSO: Stiletto Vendetta 2 Teasers for October 2021: Latest episodes here!

Briefly.co.za recently shared the latest updates on your favourite Stiletto Vendetta 2 drama series.

As captured in the post, Merve and Serhan are caught in an ugly war over who should be in the custody of Mila. On the other hand, Sebnem tries her best to covet something for herself.

Source: Briefly.co.za