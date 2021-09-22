Gabadinho Mhango is now being accused of running over a pretty lady's foot after his night out in Pretoria

The striker was apparently hanging out with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu but their evening turned very sour

Mhango is now in the spotlight for his behaviour off the pitch and he might be getting himself into big trouble

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango was recently in the headlines for not being able to make a payment during a night out. Now, more details have emerged from that fateful night and the footballer finds himself in a pickle with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu.

After their night out in Pretoria, they wanted to change their location to Sandton because there was apparently a place open past curfew. They stopped for petrol at the garage and that's when things started going wrong.

Gabadinho Mhango's woes continue as Wandi Ndlovu accused him of running over her foot. Image: @gabadinhomhango, @wandii_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

"I got out to get some fresh air and as I tried to get in, Gabadinho drove over my foot. I screamed in pain but he wouldn't stop the car," said Wandi to Daily Sun.

The football player allegedly refused to take her to the hospital because it was past curfew, so he didn't want to get into any more trouble. He eventually dropped her off somewhere and Wandi took a taxi back home to the East Rand.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the publication, Gabadinho denied that he drove over her. Meanwhile, the footballer is on thin ice for his personal problems, KickOff reports.

"These are unfortunate developments, and he needs a lot of counselling," said fellow Malawian Chancy Gondwe who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns

"The trouble is that most of the time, you end up losing everything because you are taking things for granted."

Gabadinho Mhango fails to pay the bill after a night on the town

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates player Gabadinho Mhango ran into a bit of trouble with the law over the weekend. He was nowhere to be seen on the matchday squad against Chippa United and it is starting to become clear why this is so.

Mhango decided to have a night on the town and ended up racking up a R26 000 bill at Club Propaganda. According to reports, Mhango failed to pay the bill and this resulted in him being detained by the club security into the wee hours of the morning.

Sunday World reported that Mhango bought drinks for many people in the club and was not able to pay for the bill at the end of the night. This resulted in him being held at the club but he was later released by the club security guard.

Source: Briefly.co.za