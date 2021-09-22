The Estate on S3 Teasers for October 2021: Will Muzi get revenge?

The rich may seem untouchable when it comes to social adversities, but in reality, they also cry within the comfort of their beautiful mansions. The Estate South African series tells the story of power, inheritance, land disputes, and loyalty among families. The families enjoying the comfort of security within the estate are in constant fear of a possible invasion from the hungry lower class. The Estate on S3 teasers for October bare all the intrigues of a battle between the rich and the poor.

The Estate on S3 cast member. Photo: @TriciaVanKlein

Source: Twitter

Muzi is the most prominent character in this month’s episodes of The Estate soapie. He is willing to do anything to keep the status quo of power within his reach and makes several enemies while executing his plans. You will also be fascinated by Leah’s desperate efforts to keep her cheating boyfriend in line.

The Estate teasers for October 2021

Are you an ardent follower of the South African The Estate drama series and already pumped for the upcoming episodes? Then, get a sneak-peek into what happens this month from these highlights before the daily official broadcast.

Episode 131 - Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Castro attempts to restrain Muzi from doing away with Phase 3, while the Mokobanes get a surprise from Muzi. Leah begs her mother to have a change of heart about her choice.

Episode 132 - Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Castro informs Siya that Muzi is not straightforward about the circumstances of their parent's assassination. Nevertheless, Suzaan keeps a secret from Chantelle.

Episode 133 - Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Muzi is at the mercy of Castro, who is threatening to expose his dark secrets. Meanwhile, Tessa decides to reconcile with Jo, while Suzaan seeks assistance from Chantelle.

Episode 134 - Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

A controversial video of Siya becomes popular while Muzi is in trouble with Elias Nkozi. Elsewhere, Sindi tries to convince all and sundry about her breakup with Dumisani. But is she telling the truth?

Episode 135 - Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

The two brothers, Siya and Muzi, are at loggerheads. So, Sindi has a tough choice to make. However, Siya and Suzaan are together in bed for the last time.

Episode 136 - Friday, 8th of October, 2021

Shadrack faces an allegation of being a betrayal. Nevertheless, Muzi is in trouble with the inhabitants of the Echelon residence. Finally, someone comes to destabilise the house of Van Wyk.

Muzi is in trouble with the inhabitants of the Echelon residence. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 137 - Monday, 11th of October, 2021

Things are not going smoothly in the relationship between Sindi and Ayanda, likewise Lwandle and Muzi. Jo threatens Martin's ego.

Episode 138 - Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

The Phakathwayo Nkosi marriage ceremony commences, while Suzaan catches Leah redhanded again. Also, Tessa tries to fleece some money off Jo.

Episode 139 - Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

The Nkosi and Phakathwayo's households come together for the traditional marriage. But, unfortunately, Jo is not making it easy for Tessa to get the cash that she requires. Elsewhere, Leah reconciles Suzaan and Gilles.

Episode 140 - Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

The white wedding is caught in pandemonium! Tessa puts pressure on her assault on Jo, while Mmakoena is not in a good mood at the wedding, thanks to Lesiba's actions.

Episode 141 - Friday, 15th of October, 2021

The Phakathwayos are dealing with the aftermath of the chaotic wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Muzi is mad at Mmatshepo, while Ayanda decides to take the law into his hands.

Episode 142 - Monday, 18th of October, 2021

Leah discovers that Gilles has other women in his life apart from her. However, Muzi takes Sindi's inheritance away from her.

Episode 143 - Tuesday, 19th of October, 2021

Tessa plots to break up the love between the couple, but she is unsuccessful as something unexpected occurs. Meanwhile, Chantelle opens up to Leah about Gilles' misdemeanours. Finally, Muzi plans to settle a score with Shadrack.

Episode 144 - Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021

The people of Thembalethu are unhappy about Muzi's decision to go back on his promises. Elsewhere, Ayanda and Tsholofelo plot to interfere in the situation of things, while Leah accuses Chantelle of trying to overthrow her from her boyfriend's love. However, Tessa eventually obtains the cash that she requires.

Episode 145 - Thursday, 21st of October, 2021

A depressed Sindi goes back to the estate, while Tessa visits a psychic to help her link up with her deceased mother after her quarrel with Jo.

Episode 146 - Friday, 22nd of October, 2021

The Phakathwayo brothers want revenge at all costs, while Jo and Martin disagree on effectively reprimanding Tessa for her misdeeds. Elsewhere, Leah comes in contact with one of Gilles' female lovers.

Episode 147 - Monday, 25th of October, 2021

Muzi dissuades a confused Sindi from filing a suit, while Lwandle is angry. At the same time, Tessa meets up with Precious physically and has an emotional experience as she links up with her dead mother.

Leah comes in contact with one of Gilles' female lovers. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 148 - Tuesday, 26th of October, 2021

Siya seeks the help of a Sangoma to shield her family from evil. Meanwhile, Martin is annoyed when he discovers that Tessa has deceived him about the Psychic. Finally, Leah meets Chantelle for relationship admonitions.

Episode 149 - Wednesday, 27th of October, 2021

Siya decides to avenge Sindi, while Martin is unhappy about Tessa's disobedience. Meanwhile, Gilles gives Leah a deadline for something.

Episode 150 - Thursday, 28th of October, 2021

Mmakoena and Muzi get ready for the court case, while Precious shares Tessa and Martin a message from Grace.

Episode 151 - Friday, 29th of October, 2021

The teaser for today is not available.

Muzi

Muzi is a man of many personalities. One minute he is the good guy, and the next, he is the guy willing to do anything for a win. He is not straightforward about certain things, and someone vows to unveil his secrets to the public. Muzi is in trouble with different people, and his relationship is also suffering. As a result, he uses his power to revert someone's inheritance as he seeks to settle scores with another individual. How will the events unfold?

Leah

Leah is in love with a playboy. Her boyfriend is apparently cheating on her with several other ladies, which is a source of worry for her. She is a peacemaker despite her stormy relationship. Nevertheless, she accuses a close associate of trying to woo her boyfriend before eventually contacting one of the ladies districting her love life. Eventually, she gets a deadline from her boyfriend regarding something. Will she meet up?

Do not miss the thrills and actions in your favourite soapie as The Estate on S3 teasers shared above have revealed the unique entertainment offers available to every viewer. Remember that the drama series broadcasts on S3 at 19h00 from Mondays to Fridays. So, tune in to get the full story.

READ ALSO: Stiletto Vendetta 2 Teasers for October 2021: Latest episodes here!

Briefly.co.za recently shared the latest updates on your favourite Stiletto Vendetta 2 drama series for October 2021.

As captured in the post, Merve and Serhan are caught in an ugly war over who should be in the custody of Mila. On the other hand, Sebnem tries her best to covet something for herself.

Source: Briefly.co.za