Mamelodi Sundowns Are Looking to Recreate Arsenal's "Invincibles" Season

Mamelodi Sundowns have had an amazing start to the DStv Premiership and are yet to lose a match in the league

According to player Mosa Lebusa, the club is looking to go for the whole season unbeaten, just like Arsenal did

Masandawana will be facing a challenging task at Orlando Pirates but will be hoping to pick up all three points

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently unbeaten in the DStv Premiership and they are looking to continue this wonderful run of form. Mosa Lebusa in particular feels that the team can actually replicate the "Invincibles" season from Arsenal.

Being invincible in the league means going for the whole season unbeaten. Given that Sundowns has been dominating South African football for the last decade, it might not be such a difficult task for them to complete.

Mamelodi Sundowns think that they have a chance at being South Africa's "Invincibles". Image: @Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Masandawana presently leads the DStv Premiership table after three victories and a draw in their first four games. This weekend, they will play an in-form Orlando Pirates team at Orlando Stadium, which will be their most difficult test yet according to News24.

"Avoiding a league loss will require a huge effort from everyone within the club. We've spoken about being invincible. We have spoken about being better than last season, even in terms of point collection," said Lebusa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Their next task at hand will be a trip to the Orlando Stadium where they will be facing Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. Three points will be vital to show that they mean business.

Orlando Pirates presently stand in their way of reaching the 13-point mark required after the first five games of the season, with the two clubs due to meet on Saturday according to Soccer Laduma.

"Pirates is that team that must give us the points that can help us to achieve our ultimate target," said head co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Rulani Mokwena breaks down how Mamelodi Sundowns defend

Earlier, Briefly News reported that it's been four games in the DStv Premiership and the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have not conceded a goal. The club has a rock-hard defence and it's really starting to show as the season goes on.

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena is breaking down how the club lines up and avoids conceding goals. As much as scoring goals is important, it is also vital that teams who are challenging for the league keep clean sheets as much as they can.

"We have certain skills in our plans. Without exposing too much, it is clear that we don’t defend from the defensive line and we don’t rely only on our goalkeeper," said Mokwena according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za