James Dondero: age, family, education, salary, Nexpoint, contacts, net worth

James Dondero is one of the most famous American financial advisors. He is well known as the President of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. However, this is not his only position as he has other roles in different businesses. As a result, most people refer to him to add some of his financial tricks in their hats. These tricks, plus his impressive resume, has made most people curious to know more about him. So who is James Dondero? Let us find out!

James Dondero is an American financial advisor and investor well known as the President of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Source: Twitter

James Dondero is one of America's proprietors that most people look up to for professional financial advice. He has a couple of thriving businesses, and fans want to know how it all came to be. Please keep reading to learn about his success journey and other known details about his personal life.

James Dondero's biography

James Dondero is the founder of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Highland Capital Management.

Source: Instagram

James is one of the most secretive people when it comes to his personal life. He has not revealed any information about his early or family life. It is, therefore, hard to obtain details such as those of James Dondero's family and his early life.

How old is James Dondero? Unfortunately, it is hard to state it for sure as James Dondero's birthday is also not known. However, he is believed to be 58 years old this year. James attended the University of Virginia and graduated with the highest honors (Beta Gamma Sigma, Beta Alpha Psi) from the McIntire School of Commerce with dual majors in accounting and finance.

His sharp financial skills have made him obtain certification as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Managerial Accountant (CMA). He has as well earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Career

James has made a fortune in the finance sector. Let us go back to where it all began. He began his finance career in 1984 in the J.P. Morgan training program as an analyst. He was part of the team that created the GIC subsidiary of Protective Life and served as the chief investment officer. He even assisted take the company from inception over $2 billion between 1989 and 1993.

James Dondero founded his High Capital Management business in 1993.

Source: Facebook

In 1993, he founded the Dallas based investment firm known as Highland Capital Management. The private equity firm specializes in credit strategies, including credit hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), loan-only funds and separate accounts, and distressed and special situations private equity.

The firm also offers alternative investments such as long and short equities, emerging markets and natural resources. Dondero is also the founder and principal of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. This commercial real estate finance company invests in multi-family and single-family homes, hospitality, office sectors, and self-storage.

Over the last three decades, this businessman has established many businesses to manage his investments in private equity, credit, real estate, and other areas. Here is an overview of other James Dondero's businesses and his volunteer experience in some companies:

Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding Inc- Chairman

CCS Medical Inc- Chairman

MGM Holdings Inc- Board member

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) - Board member

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Cox School of Business- Executive Board Member

George W. Bush Presidential Center- Executive Advisory Council Member

Philanthropy

James actively gives to causes that deal with education, veterans' affairs, community and economic development. In addition, he has supported several civic and cultural institutions in the Dallas Fort Worth region.

What is the salary of James Dondero?

As the President and Chairman of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc, James is believed to have a decent salary and net worth. In 2020, the proprietor made $1, 153,193 in total compensation. Although James Dondero's salary and net worth in 2021 is yet to be revealed, fans speculate it is pretty high.

Where is James Dondero's house located?

It is not surprising that fans ask this question because this businessman is also into real estate. The businessman has built his lavish home in Dallas, Texas, where most of his businesses are situated.

James Dondero is one of the most admired financial specialists in America. Working from a pool of several businesses, this investor has managed to acquire a good reputation in credit strategies. His reputation for success has made him make a high fortune, which fans speculate to be pretty high.

