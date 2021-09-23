Mamelodi Sundowns Midfielder Gift Motupa Celebrates His 27th Birthday

Mamelodi Sundowns is proudly celebrating their midfielder Gift Motupa on his special day as he turns 27 today

Motupa started his career at Orlando Pirates and moved clubs a few times before finally finding a home at Masandawana

Sundowns fans took to the comments section to wish their player a happy birthday and sent lovely messages

Gift Motupa, who is a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns is celebrating his 27th birthday today. Masandawana took to social media to wish their valuable player a good one and social media users joined in and sent lovely messages. The post was captioned:

"Masandawana, let's send our birthday wishes to Gift Motupa on his special day today! We hope you enjoy your day Gift!"

Gift Motupa started his career playing with Orlando Pirates and was later loaned out to Baroka FC. After a successful loan spell, he was then sold to Chippa United but never played a game for them. He was sold to the now-defunct Bidvest Wits and started to make his mark.

Mamelodi Sundowns took to social media to wish Gift Motupa a happy birthday. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

As he soon started gaining attraction, he was signed by the best South African football club currently which is Mamelodi Sundowns. He has had a decent spell with the side and he is appreciated by the club.

Mzansi social media users joined in on the birthday wishes and are hoping that Motupa has a lovely day. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Mingative said:

"Happy birthday Giftana "Gift for the givers" wishing you nothing but success and an injury-free season."

@zamagembe commented:

"Give him minutes against Pirates... Happy birthday to him."

@Thamitravels said:

"Happy birthday Brother Motupa... The last time we played Pirates he changed the game and gave us a penalty plus an assist."

@ManRaizer commented:

"Happy born day mgiftana and we wish you a speedy recovery we miss you and love you the yellow soldiers yellow submarine."

