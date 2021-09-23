Royal AM's Victor Letsoalo Has His Eyes on the Dstv Premiership Golden Boot

Victor Letsoalo has set some huge goals for himself this season and thinks he has a chance of winning the Golden Boot

Letsoalo has already picked up a few goals in the DStv Premiership and is hoping to keep it up until the end of the season

Royal AM made a huge statement when they beat Kaizer Chiefs last week and now are pursuing more glory

Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has only one mission for this season and it's to clinch the Golden Boot. The accolade is awarded to the player who has the most goals in the league and Letsoalo's focus is on winning it.

Letsoalo already has three goals in the DStv Premiership and is looking to score more of those chances. It's going to be a mission since Royal AM just started in the PSL but he is optimistic about getting his hands on the award.

Victor Letsoalo wants to finish the season on a high note and win the Golden Boot. Image: @iDiskiTimes

"I have started well this season so far. I have three goals. So, I’m just looking forward to each game that I will be playing to add more so I can compete with those guys," Letsoalo said to SowetanLIVE.

The striker has set himself a target of 20 goals this season and is currently tied with Stellenboch's Judas Moseamedi with the most goals in the league currently. Also with the most goals in Chippa United's Chibuike Ohizu.

Letsoalo is coming off the back of an impressive win against Kaizer Chiefs where he was given the Man of the Match award according to KickOff. Now he's eyeing that Golden Boot.

"Definitely, that's what I want to achieve this season, to win the top goalscorer award. This season I have started well. This has given me more confidence to do well and to score more goals," he said.

Royal AM's Kabelo Mahlasela issues a strong warning to the opposition

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Royal AM has had a difficult start to the DStv Premiership, but winger Kabelo Mahlasela believes the team has more to offer.

Royal, at the time, were second from the bottom of the league standings, having lost to Swallows FC and Cape Town City in their first two games. Mahlasela thinks that this is only the beginning.

Mahlasela sees the light at the end of the tunnel but admits that their first game was a challenge because the players didn't have enough time to train together. After the KwaZulu-Natal side purchased the status of Bloemfontein Celtic, the players were forced to unite.

