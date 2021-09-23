The Queen teasers for October 2021: Brutus wants the Khoza empire

Brutus almost loses his mind because of the Khoza empire. However, Harriet will not bow down to him even after he manages to overthrow the empire's leadership. The Queen teasers for October 2021 unveils more details about the upcoming episodes.

The Queen teasers for October 2021. Photo: @DStvBotswana

Source: Twitter

In the October episodes of The Queen series, Harriet and Hector face several obstacles in their relationship. For instance, Brutus hires a private detective to spy on Harriet. Fortunately, the love birds stick together against the odds. Where has Georgina's investigation against the Khoza's reached?

The Queen teasers for October 2021

South African TV stations have several addictive local drama series. However, The Queen on Mzansi Magic is among the top ten most-watched dramas countrywide. Please read on for more enticing details about its October episodes:

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 50

Mjekejeke is concerned about Georgina's strange character, and the person Noma wants to make friends with ignores her.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 51

Something ruins Harriet and Hector's date. Brutus grows suspicious while Georgina and Schumacher ignore their problems for some time.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 52

Harriet discovers the Khoza men hired someone to meddle in her love life, and Georgina wants to take some time off her day job.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 53

Harriet confronts the private investigator Brutus authorized to spy on her, and someone interrupts Harriet and Hector's romantic dinner.

Thando, a Sebatas family member, holds the Khoza family hostage. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 54

Shaka doubts Harriet's loyalty after noticing something, and Hector breakup with Harriet later.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 55

Georgina loses patience. Meanwhile, Harriet and Hector follow their hearts when faced with obstacles.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 56

Hector and Harriet are attracted to each other more whenever they try to keep their distance. Elsewhere, Thando makes a bold decision.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 57

Hector and Harriet bump into someone, and Olerato looks forward to a successful business lunch.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 58

Brutus celebrates his victory, unaware that someone made it happen. Georgina investigates her boss while looking into the Khoza case.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 59

Harriet mishandles things while Georgina's investigation comes to a standstill. What are their backup plans?

Harriet calmly watches as Hector pleads with Thando not to kill the Khozas. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 60

Georgina keeps investigating Hector while Harriet stops Brutus from killing him. Thando later argues with Hector for hiding the truth.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 61

People close to Harriet and Brutus wonder why there is tension between them. Georgina gets vital information from Thando. However, Thando is unaware that Georgina is interrogating her.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 62

Harriet is torn between her family and lover. Meanwhile, Brutus is out of control.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 63

Georgina discovers Sebatas' secrets while Brutus protests against the Khozas taking up leadership.

Thursday, 21th October 2021

Episode 64

Harriet confronts people who have been attacking her while the bosses question Georgina regarding her recent decisions.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 65

Brutus's anger goes overboard, and Georgina is determined to expose Thando and Hector's secret deals.

Thando swears she will kill everyone in Harriet's family to avenge her sister's death. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 66

Georgina risks her life and career when she decides to play mind games on Thando. Meanwhile, Brutus makes reckless decisions.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 67

Georgina creates a rift between Menzi against the Sebatas. Elsewhere, Brutus wants to take over the Khoza empire's leadership.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 68

While the Sebatas unmask their enemy, Brutus risks it all to take over the Khoza empire.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 69

Brutus enjoys his stay in the castle as the commander. Elsewhere, Thando discovers her new friend has been lying to her.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 70

Thando and Georgina trick and set traps for each other, and Harriet refuses to submit to the new king.

Thando blames Hector for changing his mind about killing the Khozas at the last moment. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Georgina

Georgina investigates her boss, Hector, while looking into the Khoza family's case. The lady tries her best to expose Hector and Thando, but her bosses stand in her way. Therefore, she creates a conflict between Menzi and the Sebatas to gain a breakthrough in her investigation.

Thando

Georgina befriends Thando and interrogates her without her suspecting she is being questioned. She realizes Georgina is making a fool out of her when it is too late. The ladies begin playing with each other's minds. Who will outsmart the other?

Did you like the spoiler alerts highlighted in The Queen teasers for October 2021? Then, watch the series on Mzansi Magic on weekdays at 21h00. You will love every minute you tune in.

READ ALSO: The Estate S3 teasers for October 2021: Will Muzi get revenge?

Briefly.co.za also shared The Estate S3 teasers for October 2021. Will Leah manage to control a cheating man? Meanwhile, Castro threatens to expose Muzi if he does not meet his conditions.

The enmity between Muzi and his brother deepens, and Siya gets intimate with Suzaan. How will Suzaan's husband react when he finds out? He was hoping she would come around and rebuild their marriage.

Source: Briefly.co.za