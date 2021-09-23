Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe Show Off Their Classy BMWs: #MajorGoals

Stars loving their cars is what Orlando Pirates players Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe are doing. The Buccaneer duo are loving life with their luxury BMW vehicles. The two are serving major soft life goals and are leaving the timeline envious.

These days, the Orlando Stadium parking lot is home to a variety of rather nice vehicles, including two current stars who own expensive BMW SUVs.

There's little doubt that Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW vehicles are the most popular among South African footballers when it comes to wheels.

Orlando Pirates players Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe of the Buccaneers have shared photos of their Beamer SUVs on social media.

1. Tshegofatso Mabasa

According to Mabasa's Instagram account, he recently purchased a BMW X3 Msport. The cost of the ride is estimated to be roughly R895 000 according to The South African.

Mabasa, who is still only 24, joined Orlando Pirates in July 2019 from Bloemfontein Celtic. Even though he's young, he's showing that he's got a major taste in vehicles.

2. Fortune Makaringe

Meanwhile, Makaringe just updated his Instagram account, revealing that he has long been a devotee of BMW automobiles, owning both a 1 Series and an SUV.

Makaringe who is 28-years-old joined Orlando Pirates from Maritzburg United in July 2019. He has appeared in 76 games for the Buccaneers in all competitions, scoring five goals.

It seems like it is a battle of the BMWs at Orlando Pirates with their players flexing the beastly rides they have in their garages. They are definitely serving soft life goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lyle Lakay shows off a BMW M4

Briefly News previously reported that South African footballers love to flex their stunning rides and that's exactly what Lyle Lakay is doing.

The Mamelodi Sundowns full-back took to social media to show off one of his new rides, which is an impressive BMW M4 worth a whopping R1 million.

The M4 is surely on the bucket list for many South Africans; the car still goes for R1 million even if it is second-hand. It serves major luxury and has a number of impressive features that puts it right at the top. Lakay simply captioned his post:

"Feeling like Pablo."

