The Red Room teasers for October 2021: Doctor Ayse almost resigns due to love

Ayse spots Piraye and Deniz kissing. Therefore, she informs doctor Manolya that she will no longer work at the clinic. However, Manolya convinces her to keep the job for one more month. Does Ayse take Manolya's advice? The Red Room teasers for October 2021 unveils the story.

In the October episodes of The Red Room series, Manolya hopes Ayse will change her mind by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Deniz is dating Piraye in secret even though he knows that Ayse likes him.

The Red Room teasers for October 2021

Piraye does not Deniz to publicize their relationship. She also wonders why Ayse stopped working from the office. Find out more about other characters from the following episodes:

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 67

Sadik treats Boncuk as an object, thus making her feel lonely. In addition, she struggles with the language barrier when abandoned in a foreign country and gets upset with Sadik for being rude to the wise men.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 68

The doctor realizes Boncuk needs another appointment to talk more about her childhood trauma. The wise men and Sadik support her as she embarks on the healing journey. However, Sadik is clueless about Boncuk's problems.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 69

Deniz pretends he does not know that Ayse loves him. He is excited when doctor Piraye accepts his invitation. Elsewhere, Hediye and Neriman's relationship gets more complicated when Hediye's mum dies.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 70

Hediye narrates to doctor Piraye the moments she spent with Çiçek and Cihan. The doctor later listens to Selvi talk about how she mourned her son. She is happy she went to the balcony for the first time after 35 years of depression.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 71

Selvi talks about meeting her mum for the first time in years and feeling guilty for not hosting her because of Riza. Therefore, she is determined to get out of the house and start a new life.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 72

The doctor and Mert want to help Selvi. The doctor manages to distract her as they walk out of the house. The terrified Selvi holds onto the doctor tightly.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 73

Doctor Manolya continues to visit Selvi. She helps her stop blaming herself for her mum's death. Elsewhere, Esra talks to doctor Deniz about a classmate who cut her hair over an argument.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 74

Doctor Deniz helps her understand she is not to blame for her parents' divorced. Meanwhile, Boncuk tells Doctor Manolya that the wise men will find a suitor for her.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 75

Doctor Manolya realizes Boncuk is hiding some tragic events she encountered at her parents' house. Boncuk tells her that she won't come back to therapy and walks out of the office.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 76

Mert takes Selvi for a walk after noticing she has been crying. The lady catches up with her old friend, Aylin, later and visits her son's school.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 77

Doctor Manolya believes Selvi will be fine after having an emotional breakdown at Yigit's graveside. She later visits places she wished to see for many years. Hediye meets her mother, Hikmet. Her anger cools down when Hikmet explains why she gave her away.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 78

Doctor Piraye is confused when Hediye gives up all her dreams to take care of Hikmet. Meanwhile, Piraye consults another doctor about how to resolve her issues with Deniz. Boncuk tells the doctor she will find a suitor instead of accepting an arranged marriage.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 79

Boncuk forgives her family and friends for exposing her to so much pain, and the doctor helps her distinguish reality from illusions.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 80

Selvi discusses with doctor Manolya her plans for the future. The doctor is happy to see her inspired to start over as a new being.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 81

Doctor Ayse tells doctor Manolya that she wants to resign because Deniz kissed Piraye. However, Manolya pleads with her to work at the clinic for one more month, hoping that will change her mind. Boncuk complains about her medicines when they reduce her hallucinations.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 82

Doctor Manolya cries after listening to Boncuk's childhood experiences. Manolya advises Boncuk's husband regarding how to express his love for her. Fahri and Kumru's happy marriage of seven years dies when Kumru stabs a man with a knife.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 83

The doctors believe Kumru is mentally ill when she starts hitting herself. Another lady named Kumru elopes to Istanbul with her manipulative boyfriend called Yavuz. Yavuz saves her when his cousin, Metin, tries to rape her.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 84

Boncuk assumes one of them has abandoned her. Talking to Can over the phone made her happy. However, they could not meet because her sister locked the house. The sisters later overhear their mum's suffering when Kenan locks them up.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 85

The doctor informs Sadik that Kenan exposed Boncuk to so much trauma that it made her delusional. Piraye wonders why Ayse left the office. She later argues with Deniz for wanting to make their relationship public. The doctor later discovers Ayse has an alcoholic dad.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 86

Ayse tells the doctor how her dad's alcohol addiction broke their home. Kumru's daughter helps her overcome some of her traumas. However, she is still in a delicate state.

Boncuk

She feels Sadik treats her like an object. Therefore, the physicians later teach Sadik how to make her feel loved.

Selvi

She overcomes the grief of losing her son. They finally take her out of the house for the first time after 35 years.

Kumru

She elopes to Instanbul with a manipulative boyfriend. Later, her man's cousin almost rapes her.

Hediye

She discovers why her birth mother abandoned her after her foster mum's death.

Kumru

Another lady named Kumru stabs a man at a restaurant. Doctors discover she is mentally sick when she starts injuring herself.

Watch The Red Room on SABC3 every weekday at 19h30. In The Red Room teasers for October 2021, you can tell that therapy is essential for everyone enduring tough times.

