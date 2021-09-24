A Ghanaian pencil artist becomes the latest to draw the portrait of legendary Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

The young lady painted the picture of the Portuguese, Ronaldo, in the Red Devils' 2021/22 home jersey with a smile on his face

Aewura Djoah has also painted the images of other celebrities, including the late Michael Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Brown and some others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

T talented Ghanaian pencil artist stunned the world after painting the portrait of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo with her pencils.

Aewura Djoah has done several paintings including the portraits of Dwayne Jonhson, former president Jerry Rawlings, Chris Rock and a host of others.

The award-winning pencil artist and a mother of two lovely kids shared her latest work on her official Instagram page 'aewura_art' earlier this week and it has received a number of reactions.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Man United against West Ham United last weekend. Image: @Rob Newell - CameraSport

Source: UGC

One fan on the platform by the name of 'nicki_ayi' said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Wow, nice one... you gotta tag him next time."

Mike Kakra (@mike_kakra) didn't have so much to say:

"G.O.A.T"

Daberechukwu (@daberechukwu_arts) also expressed himself using emojis, saying:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to raise the bar at Old Trafford since he rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has scored four goals in three appearances since he made his second debut against Newcastle United at the international break.

His return has also boosted the chances of Man United as the title race continues to hot up this campaign with Chelsea and Liverpool also not leaving any stones unturned so far.

Top player shares unforgettable moment with Ronaldo, was scared to ask for photo

Checking out a previous report on the sport, Briefly News covered that Mehmet-Can Aydin revealed he was scared to ask Cristiano Ronaldo for a photo during his early days at Schalke, Goal, SPOX.

The pair meet during the Champions League when Aydin was playing at Schalke as they welcomed Real Madrid to the Veltins Arena. The meeting between both sides was the first taste of the midfielder's experience in the elite competition and seeing Ronaldo was a dream come through.

The German said he remembers being awestruck while in the presence of one of football's all-time greats.

Aydin said he had the experience playing alongside Madrid legend Raul and PSG star Julian Draxler while they were both plying their trade at the Vetlins-Arena.

Source: Briefly.co.za