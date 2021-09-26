“It’s Coming Home”: The Brazilians End Buccaneers Winning Streak

The Mamelodi Sundowns beat the Orlando Pirates 2-0 at Orlando Stadium and ended the Buccaneers winning streak

The Sundowns dominated that game and secured the lead in the second half and cemented their victory with a late second goal

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the stunning game of football that saw Andile Jali win Man of the Match

Mamelodi Sundowns reasserted their dominance in the DSTV Premiership after ending the Orlando Pirate's winning streak with a 2-0 victory.

The Sundowns dominated possession in the early stage of the game and were putting a lot of pressure on the Pirates.

The Mamelodi Sundowns have ended the Orlando Pirates dream of a clean sweep. Photo credit: @Masandawana

The match remained anyone's game until the second half when Thabiso Kutumela found Peter Shalulile who put the Sundowns into the lead with a goal.

Shalulile secured the Sundowns lead in the 71st minute after Lyle Lakay sent him the ball.

The Pirates never gave up but were unable to put any numbers on the scoreboard.

Andile Jali was awarded Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Social media users react to the Brazilians ending the Pirates unbeaten season

@Dwabaman_ZA:

"Almost all man of the match awards are shared by Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali.

Safe to say 4-2-4 is the norm going forward. Hansi's bayern?Face with hand over mouth Anyone to stop us? Lord may you please bless us with CAF. Amen."

@Thvto_M:

"Can't even troll Pirates with that scoreline because we might lose to Marumo later on... #KaizerChiefs #DStvPrem #Sundowns."

@Wayne75567695:

"We cried for Victor Letsaolo, they didn't want to listen . We cried for a proper no.6, they said we are covered. Nange and Nurkovic out, it means Parker and Agay are coming in. Yhoooo!!! Yini Nkosi ekuseni kangaka. #Sundowns #Chiefs #Amakhosi4life."

@general_mphoski:

"It was a friendly reminder to @OfficialPSL Chairman that he should grant us our tenth title star or else, his club shall continue to suffer for his cardinal sin at the brutality of @Masandawana …Oh boy!!!#Sundowns #Tenthtitlestar."

