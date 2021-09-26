The sports news this week looked more like the gossip section about celebrities. Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhangofinds himself in a pickle with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu. He also ran into a bit of trouble with the law over the weekend. Benni McCarthy recently made headlines after he had a touchline spat with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

In addition, Lyle Lakaytook to social media to show off one of his new rides, which is an impressive BMW M4 worth a whopping R1 million and Al Ahly have fined Pitso Mosimane R280 000.

1. Gabadinho Mhango Finds Himself in a Fight With an Adult OnlyFans Star Wandi Ndlovu

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango was recently in the headlines for not being able to make a payment during a night out. Now, more details have emerged from that fateful night and the footballer finds himself in a pickle with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu.

Gabadinho Mhango's woes continue as Wandi Ndlovu accused him of running over her foot. Image: @gabadinhomhango, @wandii_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

After their night out in Pretoria, they wanted to change their location to Sandton because there was apparently a place open past curfew. They stopped for petrol at the garage and that's when things started going wrong.

2. Gabadinho Mhango Gets Into Trouble After Failing to Pay R26 000 Bill at a Club

Orlando Pirates player Gabadinho Mhango ran into a bit of trouble with the law over the weekend. He was nowhere to be seen on the matchday squad against Chippa United and it is starting to become clear why this is so.

Mhango decided to have a night on the town and ended up racking up a R26 000 bill at Club Propaganda. According to reports, Mhango failed to pay the bill and this resulted in him being detained by the club security into the wee hours of the morning.

3. Benni McCarthy Explains Why He Argued with Kaitano Tembo on the Touchline: Too Much Swearing

Benni McCarthy recently made headlines after he had a touchline spat with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo. Benni was visibly upset and fighting back as he responded to a slur that Tembo allegedly called him.

Football fans in Mzansi know that Benni McCarthy is extremely passionate and he's not one to take things lying down. Although it can be heard what he said in the audio, a few people wondered what exactly provoked him to react in the way that he did.

4. Mamelodi Sundowns Player Lyle Lakay Flexes His R1 Million BMW M4 Beast in Style

South African footballers love to flex their stunning rides and that's exactly what Lyle Lakay is doing. The Mamelodi Sundowns full-back took to social media to show off one of his new rides, which is an impressive BMW M4 worth a whopping R1 million.

The M4 is surely on the bucket list for many South Africans; the car still goes for R1 million even if it is second-hand. IT serves major luxury and has a number of impressive features that puts it right at the top.

5. Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly Players and Coaching Staff Fined R280 000 for Loss

Al Ahly's management has responded angrily to their Egyptian Super Cup penalty shootout loss to Tala'ea El Gaish on Tuesday night, imposing a large fine on the players and technical staff the following day.

For the loss, Al Ahly penalised each player, as well as coach Pitso Mosimane and his staff and director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz, 300 000 Egyptian pounds (R280,000). A decision that is a big surprise for many football fans around the world.

Source: Briefly.co.za