Who is James Corden? The talented James Corden is a celebrated English actor, writer, comedian, producer, and presenter. The celebrity has one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. Over the years, James has displayed considerable flexibility as an actor, excelling in a range of both theatrical, film, and TV roles. Get all the details about James Corden's net worth, family, TV shows, among other essential things.

The celebrity has one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. Photo: @ОВЕ

Source: Instagram

Corden boasts of a luxurious career spanning more than two decades in the entertainment industry. He first came into the limelight following his notable appearances in Fat Friends, a famous British drama series on ITV from 2000. That opened more doors for him in the showbiz, which made a name and paid him handsomely. So, what is James Corden's net worth? This article has that and much more. See his full bio below!

James Corden profiles

Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Јаmеѕ Соrdеn

Јаmеѕ Соrdеn Full Nаmе: Јаmеѕ Кіmbеrlеу Соrdеn ОВЕ

Јаmеѕ Кіmbеrlеу Соrdеn ОВЕ Gеndеr: Маlе

Маlе Віrth Dаtе: Аuguѕt 22, 1978

Аuguѕt 22, 1978 James Corden age: 43 уеаrѕ оld (as of 2021)

43 уеаrѕ оld (as of 2021) Віrth Рlасе: Ніllіngdоn, Unіtеd Кіngdоm

Ніllіngdоn, Unіtеd Кіngdоm Nаtіоnаlіtу: Вrіtіѕh, Еnglіѕh

Вrіtіѕh, Еnglіѕh Неіght : 1.73 m

: 1.73 m Wеіght: 90 kg

90 kg Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd

Маrrіеd Wіfе: Јulіа Саrеу

Јulіа Саrеу James Corden's children : Саrеу Соrdеn, Мах Соrdеn, Сhаrlоttе Соrdеn

: Саrеу Соrdеn, Мах Соrdеn, Сhаrlоttе Соrdеn James Corden's parents: Malcolm & Margret

Malcolm & Margret Рrоfеѕѕіоn : Еnglіѕh асtоr, соmеdіаn, аnd tеlеvіѕіоn hоѕt

: Еnglіѕh асtоr, соmеdіаn, аnd tеlеvіѕіоn hоѕt Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $70 mіllіоn

$70 mіllіоn James Corden Twitter: @JKCorden

@JKCorden James Corden Instagram: @j_corden

Early life

How old is James Corden? He was born on August 22, 1978. That makes him 43 years as of 2021. He was born in Hillingdon, London, but he grew up in Hazelmere, Buckinghamshire. He comes from a musical family, where his father, Malcolm, was a musician in the Royal Air Force Band, and his mother, Margret, was a social worker. His father was a great inspiration to his life as he nurtured his acting skills at a tender age.

Education

He attended Park Middle School and Holmer Green Upper School. He also studied drama at the Jackie Plamer Stage. He was interested in acting from a very young age.

James Corden wife

He has been happily married to Julia Carey, a TV producer, since 2012. Together, they are blessed with three kids who are Max, Caret, and Charlotte. The family lives in Malibu, California, USA.

Career

At the onset of his career, he played small roles in several television shows, such as Teachers, Hollyoaks, Dalziel, and Pascoe. He also made appearances in popular films such as Curse of the Gods in 2002.

His breakthrough came in 2000 for his role in Fat Friends. The show was a moderate success opening more doors for him.

In 2007, he co-produced a British romantic comedy titled Gavin & Stacey. The show gained prominence and was also broadcast in many countries like Sweden, Netherlands, and Australia.

In 2020, he started hosting a British sports-based game show, A League of Their Own. The same year, he featured in Gulliver's Travels and American adventure fantasy comedy film. The film became a commercial success.

The Late Show with James Corden

In 2015, he began hosting The Late Show with James Corden. The show was well-received by audiences as well as the critics. His role as the host has earned him multiple Emmy nominations and widespread media praise.

James Corden and Justin Bieber are friends, and they have been having conversations on the show. However, James Corden's speech left many amassed after he strongly condemned the Super League proposals.

James Corden movies and TV shows

2002: All or Nothing

2013: Begin Again

2005: The Last Hangman

2013: One Chance

1997: TwentyFourSeven

2006: The History Boys

2002: Heartlands

2006: Starter for 10

2015: The Lady in the Van

2008: Telstar: The Joe Meek Story

2009 and 2011: The Gruffalo as Mouse (voice)

2010: James Corden's World Cup Live as himself (host)

2010 – 11: Doctor Who as Craig Owens A

2010 – 2019: League of Their Own as Himself (host)

2011: Little Charley Bear

2012: Stella as Steven

2013 – 14: The Wrong Mans as Phil Bourne

2015: Roald Dahl's Esio Trot as Narrator

2015 – Present: The Late Late Show with James Corden

2016: 70th Tony Awards

2016: Beat Bugs as Morgs the Stick

2016: Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch as Guest

2017: 59th Annual Grammy Awards

2017: Trolls Holiday as Biggie

2017 - Present: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

James Corden salary and net worth

The English actor makes an annual salary of about $9 million from all his life endeavours. This has significantly increased his valued net worth over the past years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, James has a net worth guesstimated at $70 million.

How did James Corden make his money?

It pays well to be a celebrity in the entertainment industry. Therefore, he has earned a considerable chunk of his fortune from various roles and TV shows. He made his first stage appearance at 18 years. His first TV reporter role was on BBC's Good Morning with Anne and Nick. James is at the prime of his career, and thus, more is expected of him.

James Corden weight loss

Corden shared his tip when it comes to losing weight. Unlike many people, he does not attribute his recent weight loss to physical activity but instead credits his new mindset. Now, it seems that the star is having quite a good stretch, and it is because he changed his mind. However, he quickly stated that it is not all about the weight but how he feels.

Above is an excellent bio of James Corden's net worth, age, family, career, TV shows, and much more. His earnings and overall net worth have increased thanks to his impressive and outstanding performances in recent years. His bio and career progression are also inspiring, especially those who want to venture into the entertainment industry.

