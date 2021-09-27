Nordi Mukiele of German club RB Leipzig is reportedly on the radar of English Premier League giants Manchester United

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately interested in a new lift-back as he is not convinced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot

Following their home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League, Solskjaer believes it is time to shop for another defender

Latest reports have it that Manchester United who are in search of a right wing-back have turned their searchlight on RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, Hard Tackle reports.

It was gathered that the Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to bolster his squad by purchasing the 23-year-old defender.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.Net are reporting via SunSport that United are desperate in finding a new right-back having lost patience with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Nordi Mukiele in action. Image: Roland Krivec

The Red Devils are also not convinced with Diogo Dalot who could be on his way to Italy to join Roma.

After their loss to Aston Villa at the Old Trafford, Manchester United are not considering a move for a homegworn player.

Due to inflated price in English right-back, United have now turned their sights on Mukiele.

Mukiele is thought to be the perfect player for Solskjaer as he can play at right-back, in centre-midfield or down the wing.

