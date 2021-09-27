Fans Debate Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Wonder if He's Overrated

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been out of action for Kaizer Chiefs and finally got a chance to play over the weekend

Fans are debating whether or not the young midfielder has what it takes to be a quality player and if he deserves the hype

Mzansi football fans have different opinions about Ngcobo and whether or not he has the potential to become a big name

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo featured a lot for the team last season but it appears as though he's fell down the pecking order under Stuart Baxter. Ngcobo got the chance to start against TS Galaxy but made little impact as the match ended 0-0.

Now, a fan took to social media to make a statement about the young midfielder and if he actually has what it takes to be a star in Kaizer Chiefs colours. They wrote:

"One day ya'll need to be honest about Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, he is definitely not the player you guys make him appear to be, definitely not, fight me."

The statement sparked a debate online about Ngcobo and whether he's a good player. Fans were divided on the topic with some saying that he is indeed overrated and others making a serious case for him.

Check out the reactions from social media users about the young player below:

@Master_P_61703 said:

"No one can take away the intelligence and talent of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo."

@Mountrashmore2 commented:

"Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is very overrated, I've been saying this since last year, he played most games last season and our midfield was dead."

@Mhlengi_boyka said:

"The boy is good. The coaches are killing his career."

@IamAlphonzo commented:

"I agree 1 000% the boy is nowhere close to what they make him out to be."

@KgasagoThapelo said:

"The boring thing about Chiefs fans is we want young players to be played but we are very impatient."

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo hopes to impress coach Stuart Baxter

In other news about Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Briefly News reported that Ngcobo, who is a midfielder for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, this season and has been given the duty of being a super-sub by Stuart Baxter.

In the previous campaign, Ngcobo would feature regularly and started 34 of 40 games that he played. However, under Stuart Baxter, he seems to have been demoted to the bench, which is a bit of a questionable decision since the team lacks creativity.

Before the game against Marumo Gallants, the 21-year-old midfielder had only played 55 minutes in three substitute appearances and was unused in the two other games, which he has spent on the bench, according to a report by KickOff.

