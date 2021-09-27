Ex Kaizer Chiefs Man William Twala Joins a Team in India and Pushes Further

William Twala has decided to go back abroad to play his football and will be playing for Madan Maharaj in India

The former Kaizer Chiefs player has had a long career and even played in the GladAfrica Championship before moving on

When he played in the lower division, he was hoping that Pretoria Callies could gain promotion to the DStv Premiership

William Twala, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger, has joined Indian second division team Madan Maharaj.

The player most recently played for Pretoria Callies in the lower division in Mzansi and has completed another transfer overseas to play some more football. He was announced as Madan Maharaj's latest signing.

KickOff reports that the 31-year-old formerly played for Erbil SC in Iraq and he joins other compatriots Sameehg Doutie, Sibongakonke Mbatha, and Cole Alexander in playing in India.

Twala began his professional career with Pirates in 2011, and has since played for Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, and Free State Stars, as well as three stints with Chippa United.

Twala has 11 goals and 16 assists in 158 games for Pirates, Chippa United, Golden Arrows, Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Erbil SC, and most recently Callies in all competitions according to FourFourTwo.

While Twala played for Pretoria Callies, he was hoping that the side could gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.

“I have a commitment overseas for next season. I have signed a pre-contract with a team overseas, I can’t tell you whether the team is in Europe or not, but overseas. I joined Callies because I couldn’t sit at home and do nothing," he told SowetanLIVE.

Twala was unable to settle in Iraq, appearing in only 10 games during his brief stay. The former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs forward has explained why he was unable to succeed in other countries. He said it was because the style of football is different overseas.

