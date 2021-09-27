Justin Shonga has been looking for a new club for a while and his prayers have seemingly been answered this time around

After an unsuccessful stint with Cape Town City, Shonga has been offered a contract by an Algerian club worth R10 million

Shonga was previously linked with GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies but they move did not happen

Former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga has reportedly been offered a contract for around R10 million as he continues his search for a new club, according to reports. Since parting company with Cape Town City FC at the end of last season, Shonga, 24, has remained jobless.

According to Soccer Laduma sources, Algeria's JS Kabylie has offered the Zambian international a deal for roughly R10 million. Prior to the start of the current DStv Premiership season, Shonga had a trial with Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu, but nothing came of it.

"Algerian club JS Kabylie has offered Justin Shonga a contract. They have offered him a three-year deal worth R10 million," confirmed a source.

Between 2017 and 2020, Shonga appeared in 77 games for Orlando Pirates in all competitions, as well as 13 for the Citizens according to The South African.

Shonga has been weighing his options abroad after being disappointed not to sign with AmaZulu after training with the squad in Durban in August. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but it now appears that Algeria may be his final destination.

Shonga was linked with GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies earlier in September. The Romans, as Callies are called, have added veteran Collins Mbesuma and Edward Manqele to their strike force for the upcoming season.

