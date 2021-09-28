Chelsea will be facing Italian side Juventus in the Champions League without star midfielder N'Golo Kante

Kante who recently recovered from a groin injury is now said to be down with illness and will also miss the next Premier League game

Chelsea lost their last game against Manchester City in the Premier League which was a painful defeat for the Blues fans

Chelsea who are the reigning European champions have been dealt with a big blow as their important player N'Golo Kante won't be featuring for them in their Champions League game against Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel and his wards started the defense of their Champions League title with a win over Zenit and the Blues fans are hoping their players continue with their impressive run.

N'Golo Kante has been one the most important players at Chelsea as the Frenchman has won the hearts of millions of Blues fans around the world.

N'Golo Kante in action for Premier League side Chelsea. Photo by Michael Regan

According to the report on GOAL, N'Golo Kante is actually ill and will be missing the game against Juventus in Champions League and Southampton which is in the Premier League.

The World Cup-winning midfielder is only three outings into a return to action after sitting out three games with a muscular complaint.

Meanwhile Chelsea lost their last game in the Premier League against Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus netting the goal and the Blues will want to redeem themselves against Juve.

Juventus are a strong side, but the Old Lady are no longer with Cristiano Ronaldo who has moved to Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo was unable to save Manchester United from a defeat in their last game against Aston Villa.

Antonio Rudiger blames teammates for defeat against Man City

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger blamed his teammates for their Premier League defeat to Manchester City following their failure to step up their game.

Gabriel Jesus' brilliant effort in the 53rd minute sealed the victory for the Etihad Stadium dwellers as the visitors ended up claiming all three points available in the game.

The defeat saw the unbeaten status of the Blues come to an end on matchday six at Stamford Bridge but they remain in the top four - the same point as Man City, Man United, and Everton.

And the German defender who inspired the London club to Champions League glory last season admitted that the entire team was sloppy for the entire time, especially in the opening half.

