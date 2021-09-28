Royal AM: Shauwn Mkhize Asks God to Keep Blessing Her Talented Squad

Royal AM is doing pretty well in the PSL and owner Shauwn Mkhize is buzzing because of the success

The club successfully beat Kaizer Chiefs and also went on to grab another convincing win over the weekend

Mzansi social media users are loving Royal AM and took to the comments to show MaMkhize major support

Shauwn Mkhize is really happy with the results her squad has been producing and is asking the higher power to keep on blessing the team. Taking to social media, MaMkhize was grateful about how things are going and shared her delight with her followers. She wrote:

"My boys @royalam_fc have really done us proud. They won both games today diski league and premier league…WOW keep up the good work boys!!! Lastly, before I turn in, I just want to ask God to keep on blessing this team and blessing my boys. IN HIM WE TRUST!!!"

Shauwn Mkhize is loving the flair that Royal AM has brought to the PSL. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

After five matches, Royal AM has surged to the fourth position in the DStv Premiership rankings, with nine points, ahead of Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates. Their next encounter is at home on Sunday, October 3 against Maritzburg United, who are now also from KwaZulu-Natal.

Mzansi social media users are thrilled for MaMkhize and took to the comments section to show her support. Check out the reactions below:

paulmabooe said:

"Your boys are doing a great job. They must keep up the momentum. All the best."

nhlanhlohadeb commented:

"Too much sauce. The Gucci boys making it happen."

mmididi.ngoako said:

"Indeed, you are busy fixing this country."

makwande_chemicals commented:

"Congratulations to the boys and they are doing their best."

nkanyiso_09 said:

"Proud of you and the team."

Royal AM have earned their stripes in the PSL

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM have grabbed themselves yet another convincing win in the DStv Premiership, making it clear that their intention is to stay. The side won 4-2 against TS Galaxy and are currently sitting at fourth in the league standings so far.

Having previously won 4-1 against Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM have shown that they are in the business of scoring goals. Once again over the long weekend, Shauwn Mkhize's team managed to score four goals, impressing the masses.

Last month, Shauwn Mkhize, a KwaZulu-Natal-based entrepreneur and reality TV celebrity, purchased Celtic's top-flight status and transferred the club to Pietermaritzburg before renaming it Royal AM, according to TimesLIVE.

