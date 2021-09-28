Cristiano Ronaldo will take up a coaching role with Man United's youth side when he finally hangs up his boots

The 36-year-old rejoined his former club on deadline day of the summer window and he has scored four goals in five matches

The five-time Ballon d'Or is expected to be on parade when the Red Devils take on Villarreal in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his career at Old Trafford and take up a coaching job at youth level with the Red Devils, 90 Min, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese superstar made a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams on the last day of the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has not failed to despite the United faithful as he scored four goals in five matches in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take up a coaching role with the youth team after he retires with Man United.

Source: UGC

Now the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to see out his career at the club and possibly take up a coaching role in the youth side which his son Ronaldo Jr, plays for.

The former Juventus striker signed a two-year deal at the club until he is 38-year-old but Solskjaer believes the Portuguese icon can play into his 40's.

Ronaldo's season so far with Man United

Ronaldo for the first time failed to score for United during their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were unlucky when Bruno Fernandes failed to convert a 93rd-minute penalty after Villa's goalscorer Kourtney Hause handled the ball inside the penalty area.

CR& will return to action in midweek when the Premier League side travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the Champions League.

