After more than two decades of watching this riveting anime, we find ourselves asking, who is the strongest DBZ character? Goku is generally the fan-favourite answer, and he may very well be, read on with Briefly.co.za to find out! We have listed the most powerful heroes alongside the most formidable villains on the Dragon Ball series to determine which of your favourite characters are the toughest.

This article will be based on the anime series of Dragon Ball and does not include the variations as seen in the Manga. However, we included characters from both the series and the movies to compile our lists of the greatest fighters in DBZ history.

Akira Toriyama first introduced the world to this exciting anime in 1986, when the original Dragon Ball was released. A further five series and over twenty movies have since been created. Goku's most recent antics can be seen on Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which began in 2018 and is still running today.

Who is the main DBZ character?

Goku's character is followed from childhood throughout this anime series, as he begins his training with Master Roschi and discovers his Saiyan heritage. His birth name was Kakarot, which was changed to Son Goku by Grandpa Gohan when he landed on earth as a baby.

His power increases exponentially when a foe-turned-friend, Vegeta, helps Goku to unlock his Super-Saiyan abilities in the Dragon Ball Z series. His signature moves are the Spirit Bomb, which he learned from King Kai, and the Kamehameha, developed by Master Roschi himself. His strongest personality trait is his kindness and loving heart, without which creating the Spirit Bomb would be impossible.

Goku's family

Who is Goku's girlfriend? Well, he certainly has high standards, choosing to date and then marry the daughter of the Ox-King, Princess of Fire Mountain, the terrifyingly head-strong, Chi-Chi.

The couple has two powerful sons named Gohan and Goten and are the proud grandparents to Pan. All of Goku's descendants have Super-Saiyan capabilities, and, along with Vegeta and Trunks, they are the most powerful Saiyans in the Universe.

The Tournament of Power

Because the answer to your burning questions regarding the most formidable DBZ character can be subjective, it is probably best to use the Tournament of Power as your reference. This Tournament was set up as a battle royale, where eighty characters squared off against each other, teamed up according to their Universe of origin. This event was designed by Zeno, who declared that the losing team would have their universe obliterated from existence.

Here is a list of the last fighters standing in the Tournament of Power (amime series)

Jiren Goku Frieza Vegeta Top Gohan Dyspo Paparoni Borareta Pancéa

If choosing the strongest fighter based on a single tournament doesn't satisfy you, well, Briefly.co.za has assessed several ranking tables to provide you with the following list. Based on strength, fighting techniques, and power level, here are the strongest Dragon Ball fighters in 2021 (excluding fusion characters):

The strongest DBZ heroes only the good guys:

Goku Vageta Gohan Trunks Goten Piccolo Android 18 Krillan Yamcha Videl

What God is Goku?

Technically, according to the Dragon Ball Universe, there are only two types of Gods: those born as a Shinjin or with God powers, as with Zeno; and those who become Gods of Destruction, much like Beerus. Since Goku has done neither, he does not officially qualify for God status.

God Ki is a source of energy from which our favourite hero calls his powers to transform into the Super Saiyan God form. Of course, not many can tap into the God Ki, but again, it does not mean that Goku himself is a God.

Life is not always sunshine, daisies, and intense martial arts training; however, Goku and the team often face doom and destruction. Here are the top 10 most potent enemies to threaten our favourite hero.

Strongest DBZ villains fought by Goku:

Whis Beerus Jiren Broly Kefla Toppo Fused Zamasu Hit Golden Frieza Kid Buu

Most powerful Dragon Ball character

According to Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, if power was measured on a scale of one to ten, Goku's would be at a six, Beerus would be ten, and the angel, Whis would be fifteen. Considering that Whis trained Beerus, who proceeded to take out both Goku and Vegeta without breaking a sweat, is a testament to Whis' ultimate power. Unfortunately, we do not get to see him fight very often, so we have yet to see his full potential, but believe us when we say he is a force to be reckoned with! Whis is also the fastest entity in the Universe.

There is a being that is essentially more powerful than Whis, but he is not a fighter; he is a God and the supreme ruler of all the Multiverse. Zeno, The King of All, destroyed six universes during a temper tantrum before setting up the Tournament of Power, resulting in even more carnage. Zeno has a childlike personae, his favourite game being hide-and-seek.

Top 5 strongest fighters in DBZ:

Whis Beerus Jiren Goku Vageta

In conclusion, not many would dispute that Goku is indeed the strongest character to call Earth home, but he may not be the strongest in the Universe. Fortunately enough, Goku seems to have formed an equally strong friendship with Zeno, The King of All, who is the most powerful being in the Dragon Ball Multiverse. We wait in anticipation to see what Beerus, the God of Destruction, will do next and what other foes will confront our favourite group of Saiyans.

