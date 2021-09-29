Thomas Tuchel Names 4 Key Players Who Will Miss Chelsea's UCL Tie Vs Juventus

Thomas Tuchel will have to rethink his team set-up when Chelsea travel to Juventus for their Group H Champions League clash

N'Golo Kante is among the four players who will play no role in the mouthwatering encounter, with the midfielder battling with coronavirus

Other players sidelined include Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount who also missed the Blues' 1-0 defeat in the hands of Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will miss the services of up to four players when his side takes on Juventus in their second Group H of the UEFA Champions League fixture.

The Blues are scheduled to travel to Turin to take on the Italian giants on Wednesday, September 29. Tuchel will be looking to lead his wards back to winning ways, having suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend in the hands of rivals Man City.

However, he will have to do that without four of his key players, with the German confirming the quartet will not feature.

Midfield maestro N'Golo Kante is among the four players sidelined, with the Frenchman understood to be battling coronavirus.

Kante was restricted to just 45 minutes of action in two of his side's fixtures against Tottenham and Aston Villa and was taken off after just 30 minutes against City.

Tuchel will also be without Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Reece James who is also set to miss the Blues' Premier League trip to Southampton. He said in a press conference:

"Christian, Reece, Mason are out due to injury, Reece’s injury is still very painful.bIt will come down to pain management in the end. It comes down to how much we can expect. We are looking at a minimum of one more week."

Chelsea kicked off their Champions League title defence on a positive note, stunning Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 in their opening fixture.

Swedish side Malmo are the other side the west Londoners have been pooled alongside in Group H of the European competition.

