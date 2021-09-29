Mamelodi Sundowns have made it to the final of the MTN8 competition and put up an impressive display of football

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi is very happy with Andile Jali in particular for leading the team in the middle of the park

Jali was the captain during the match and the coaches are glad he handled the role, he might get it permanently

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently flying high after they grabbed a convincing win against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final. Masandawana won the game 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate), with goals from Peter Shalulile, Divine Lunga and Neo Maema.

However, it was stand-in skipper Jali's individual performance that shone out, as the 31-year-old was voted Man of the Match after a superb display in the centre of the pitch. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised Jali for how he held it down during the match.

"AJ stood his ground, showed his experience, he was the captain of the team today and he did not disappoint. For him to get the Man of the Match award, it was worthwhile, we are happy with that," said Mngqithi according to a report by KickOff.

Sundowns will face either Cape Town City or Swallows FC in the competition's final, with their opponents to be announced on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns have decided who their captain is going to be and have revealed which players were considered for the role according to Soccer Laduma. It's not clear if the role will be permanent for Jali but Mngqithi was impressed.

"There was no better person in that space to make sure we galvanise the team and give the team energy to push all the way. He did that very well and we were very excited to see him performing the way he did as a captain," said Mngqithi.

Rulani Mokwena is coy on who the captain of the club is currently

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns currently do not have a set club captain and this happened because Hlompho Kekana left the club at the beginning of the season. Now, there has been some misunderstanding about who will get the big role.

Kekana fell down the pecking order after Pitso Mosimane left to Al Ahly. Ever since, the armband has been rotated from Ricardo Nascimento, Dennis Onyango and Mosa Lebusa.

When asked who the club captain is, Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena left more questions than answers in his attempt to clarify the situation. SowetanLIVE reports that the armband has been passed between Lebusa and Onyango in recent matches since the start of the new season.

