Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United

The 26-year-old is wanted by the Soweto giants and would be a great addition in terms of creativity in the midfield

Sources state that Maart would be interested in a move to Kaizer Chiefs and it could happen by the end of the season

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It looks like Kaizer Chiefs is still on a mission to strengthen their squad and it would make sense because the club is still battling with creativity in midfield. Amakhosi are apparently interested in signing Bafana Bafana player Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United.

Last season, Maart was a star player for Sekhukhune and this earned him a call up to the national team. Hugo Broos seems to have like his style of play and has requested his service multiple times. The midfielder has a had good run so far.

Kaizer Chiefs have their eye on midfielder Yusuf Maart and plan to sign him soon. Image: @SekhukhuneFc

Source: Twitter

According to sources who spoke to The Citizen, a deal could be possible for the Cape Town-born midfielder to make the switch to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season, should Sekhukhune agree to sell.

Maart will be delighted to join Chiefs, according to the source, and he believes he can achieve a lot at the Naturena-based club.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Someone told him about Chiefs looking to sign him some time last season, but he didn’t really believe it. He started to believe a couple of weeks ago after another person from the club asked if he would be happy to join Chiefs," said the source.

Maart still has a contract to honour at Sekhukhune for the next two years but the source is hopeful that the deal will happen, even in 2023. Chiefs really need to change their approach if they are challenging for the league.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player joins a team in India

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that William Twala, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger, has joined Indian second division team Madan Maharaj.

The player most recently played for Pretoria Callies in the lower division in Mzansi and has completed another transfer overseas to play some more football. He was announced as Madan Maharaj's latest signing.

KickOff reports that the 31-year-old formerly played for Erbil SC in Iraq and he joins other compatriots Sameehg Doutie, Sibongakonke Mbatha, and Cole Alexander in playing in India.

Source: Briefly.co.za