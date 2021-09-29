Scandal! Teasers October 2021: Who falls into Zenzele's trap?

Considering how the last episode of the previous month's Scandal! drama series ended, there is no doubt that the entire series reflects the title indeed. But, as you can predict, there are more exciting scenes that you cannot afford to miss this month. Therefore, while you wait for each episode to broadcast daily, why not find out what happens this month as these Scandal! teasers give a sneak peek into the drama that unfolds.

The Scandal drama series on eTV shows how the Nyathi Family Holding employees fare at work and personally and takes several shots at social vices in South Africa. The twists and turns of events in this highly engaging show have made it a must-watch for everyone seeking quality entertainment and education at the same time. Despite the long years that the television show has been airing, it has continued to amass many viewers because of the storyline's beauty and the cast's professionalism.

Scandal! Teasers for October 2021

The adorable relationships that Scandal! characters have invested a lot of time and emotions to build are ruined by craftiness, mismanagement of anger, and dark secrets. But, unfortunately, the humble and remorseful ones suffer more because they often deal with people who value revenge more than forgiveness. Find out what happens to the likes of Zenzele and their plans.

Episode 3923 - Friday, the 1st of October, 2021

A woman comes under the influence of alcohol and lets out secrets she should not have. Meanwhile, Bheseni arrives, although how he behaves is different from what everyone expects from him.

Episode 3924 - Monday, the 4th of October, 2021

The Kubeka patriarch, Vukile, puts his life in his hands to finish up something left incomplete. However, Lindiwe is in a challenging situation and almost gets hurt.

Episode 3925 - Tuesday, the 5th of October, 2021

Zenzele is startled after discovering a traitor amidst them, while Lindiwe desperately wants a sign that will prove that she has not laboured in vain. Nevertheless, Lerumo looks forward to having some private time with Seipati, and finally, Dintle resolves to dig out the truth about what exactly transpired the night Quinton died.

Episode 3926 - Wednesday, the 6th of October, 2021

The trap Zenzele sets up, unfortunately, brings more captives than he negotiated for. Nevertheless, Omphile loses it when things get loud in the neighbourhood.

Episode 3927 - Thursday, the 7th of October, 2021

Life gets back to normal for the Kubekas, although an unexpected visitation from an ex confuses the family. Elsewhere, Lindiwe and Nhlamulo can see a bright future before them, but there are issues from their past that they have to deal with.

Episode 3928 - Friday, the 8th of October, 2021

A wife mounts pressure on her husband to vie for a position of power. Meanwhile, Nhlamulo deceives others in an effort to defend a loved one.

Episode 3929 - Monday, the 11th of October, 2021

Someone that nobody expects to know anything reveals information that shocks everyone. But then, can the bond of love bind young lovebirds together, especially when it seems as though they are being pulled in different directions?

Episode 3930, Tuesday, the 12th of October, 2021

A young witness points to the truth, and a man is blackmailed into relinquishing his position. But, unfortunately, an old friend seems to understand how to influence Nhlamulo.

Episode 3931 - Wednesday, the 13th of October, 2021

Dintle's obsession comes alive again, but if it will not burn people close to her is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Zenzele's operation hits rock bottom, while Omphile's strategies put Nhlamulo and Lindiwe in a troublesome situation.

Episode 3932 - Thursday, the 14th of October, 2021

Jojo assists someone in a challenging situation, and Dintle ensures she becomes the desirable choice in a prospective romantic relationship. Elsewhere, Nhlamulo's honest and morally proper way of life faces more challenges than is expected.

Episode 3933 - Friday, the 15th of October, 2021

Dintle executes her strategies and accepts a critical assignment, while Lindiwe does something that injures her soul because she wants her family to heal.

Episode 3934 - Monday, the 18th of October, 2021

Dintle's projections hit a side swerve, and Lindiwe gets to know that her perception of her relationship is not exactly the way it looks. But, then, Rachel's new boss's demands are becoming more tasking than she can handle, and Zenzele spins the truth to maintain his current position.

Episode 3935 - Tuesday, the 19th of October, 2021

A mother resolves to hands off and lets her children handle things while Dudu's shadow starts to creep onto Jojo.

Episode 3936 - Wednesday, the 20th of October, 2021

Zenzele, being overconfident, gets a reality check during the first attempt at his depot side hustle. Meanwhile, Dintle's charms undergo a test when she comes face-to-face with Nomvula. Then, Nhlamulo's childminder's problem intensifies.

Episode 3937 - Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021

Do you think Zenzele will hide the truth from his brother? Nevertheless, Lindi conspires without her husband's knowledge.

Episode 3938 - Friday, the 22nd of October, 2021

Zen becomes more frightened as he appears before the camera, while Tebello engages in what brings trouble into his home.

Episode 3939 - Monday, the 25th of October, 2021

After noticing that what started as a professional relationship gets more intimate than expected, a man begins to suspect. Meanwhile, Nhlamulo finds himself between the unfortunate situations as financial pressures weaken what he would have loved to do.

Episode 3940 - Tuesday, the 26th of October, 2021

Zenzele discovers a secret that interests him so much, while Nhlamulo makes a drastic decision out of desperation. And, on the other hand, Tebello is pushed into uncomfortable territory.

Episode 3941 - Wednesday, the 27th of October, 2021

A relationship allows a son to engage in corrupt activities. Then, after the truth is discovered, a marriage comes under threat.

Episode 3942 - Thursday, the 28th of October, 2021

Lerumo misplaces an important thing a police officer should never be careless with, leading to fear. On the other hand, Dintle observes herself in a challenging situation, and as a result, she needs to make personal sacrifices to gain freedom. Also, Lindiwe and Nhlamulo's freedom are restricted.

Episode 3943 - Friday, the 29th of October, 2021

Nhlamulo remains unshaken on his decision against an old friend, but is it decision a wise one? Then, Lerumo catches Lebo red-handed while committing a crime.

Zenzele

Zenzele is startled after discovering a traitor amidst them, and unfortunately for him, the trap he sets captures more people than he thinks. Now that his plans do not go as expected, what will he do? Similarly, will he tell his brother the truth or hide from him? Then, what truth has he discovered and how does that make the situation of things better?

Nhlamulo

Nhlamulo could see the bright future, but getting rid of an ugly past is where the issue lies. Nevertheless, in an effort to defend a loved one, he resolves to deceive others, although a long time friend already discovered the best way to influence him. What did Omphile do, and how did it affect Nhlamulo in a bad way is another thing worth find out from this month's show.

