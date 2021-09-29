Royal AM: Kabelo Mahlasela Says the Team Is Enjoying the Fruits of Their Labour

Royal AM were flying high after beating Kaizer Chiefs and they are seemingly keeping up the momentum in other fixtures

Off the back of another convincing win against TS Galaxy, Kabelo Mahlasela says that their results are well deserved

At first it seemed like there were issues about payments and players not being happy but it looks like that's a thing of the past

Royal AM are currently the talk of the town in the football streets because of their recent performances in the DStv Premiership. Royal has scored eight goals in their last two games and are looking like a force to be reckoned with in diski.

Royal AM got off to a shaky start in their first season in the top flight, losing to Swallows FC and Cape Town City. However, things have changed since then, and they are now on a three-match winning streak.

Kabelo Mahlasela is one of the stand out players for Royal AM this season and says that the results they are getting are deserved because of the work they put in according to a report by The Citizen. He was also named Man of the Match in the victory against TS Galaxy.

"Having won 4-1 against Chiefs, we had pressure because everyone was waiting to see if that was a fluke win. I think today (Sunday) showed that we are really working hard at training and reaping the rewards," said Mahlasela.

In the beginning of the season it was reported that MaMkhize hasn't been paying player salaries but she refuted those claims. Shauwn Mkhize slammed the media for reporting on the story and said according to KickOff:

"I think we have a problem in the South African media landscape and true journalism is lost. Today many journalists only care about getting views and sales. Some are so eager to publish damaging stories to try to ruin peoples reputations instead of just calling to verify."

