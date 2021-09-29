AmaZulu Football Club have secured a venue to play their home fixtures and will be doing so at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

The stadium was built for the FIFA World Cup 2010 and it will be an honour for the KZN outfit to play their encounters there

The deal was approved by the Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda and hopes are high about match attendance from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu Football Club has found itself a new home at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Management of the club signed a contract with the City of eThekwini and Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called the deal a "historic moment".

The club will play a minimum of 10 DSTV Premiership and CAF matches at the famous stadium during the current season as part of the three-year deal.

AmaZulu have officially moved back to Moses Mabhida Stadium and will be playing home matches there. Image: @AmaZuluFootball

Source: Twitter

IOL reports that according to Kaunda, the city is looking forward to rebuilding and increasing sports tourism in line with the stadium's commercial business model.

"It is our belief that as AmaZulu FC continues to grow and take its rightful place in continental club competitions, we are going to see supporters of other teams come to Durban to support their clubs," said Kaunda.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sandile Zungu, president of AmaZulu Football Club, said the club's management is looking forward to returning to the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"Our wish is that we remain here for the next 12 years, marking our centenary in 2032. When fans are allowed back into the stadium, this stadium is going to be a sea of green," said Zungu.

According to The South African, Benni McCarthy's side just played their first-ever CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter at the stadium that hosted the 2010 Soccer World Cup and the venue has subsequently been secured for future fixtures.

Benni McCarthy reportedly disrespected senior players in the squad

In other news about the club, Briefly News reported that AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is known for having a "no-nonsense" attitude and now it's being said that he allegedly disrespected some people.

According to various reports, Benni McCarthy was super hard on the senior players of his team. AmaZulu has struggled to maintain their form from last season, and are lower in the DStv Premiership log standings.

Discord in the AmaZulu camp over Benni McCarthy's temper tantrums with his players, according to an inside source, may be a factor in Usuthu's poor record, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za