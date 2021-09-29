Arendsvlei Teasers for October 2021: Are you ready for Season 4?

Arendsvlei Season 4 is off with a bang! Thys and Ronel's marriage is facing issues as they grow more apart. Is there hope of restoring their once flourishing relationship? Get to know more on what is coming up from the following Arendsvlei teasers.

Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie is an Afrikaans soapie characterized by forbidden love, guilt, love triangles, murder, revenge, and family drama. The series centres around the thrilling drama in a semi-private school in fictional Cape Flats that is managed by the Cupido family. Arendsvlei has been entertaining fans since October 2018.

Arendsvlei teasers for October 2021

Arendsvlei soap opera never disappoints when it comes to giving South Africans unpredictable but the best local drama. October episodes are even more fascinating as the show enters its fourth season on kykNET & Kie. Here are the Arendsvlei teasers on what to expect.

4th October 2021, Monday: Episode 5

Janice tries to steal her way into the house but is discovered by Muriel, who then uses the situation to her benefit. Ronel is fear-stricken regarding what happened last night while Jake does all he can to ensure Ingrid and Beatrice are not together.

5th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 6

Hein fails to control his imagination when he gets a peculiar message. Elsewhere, Jo is busy in the boxing ring while Thys is not pleased with Ronel's decision.

6th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 7

Ronel has not stopped seeing Nolan Baadjies at the medical facility and is not happy when she finds out that his family has yet to visit him. Mic and Ezra make up their minds to deceive Hein while Karelse cautions Jake.

7th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 8

Ronel is guilt-ridden following the accident, while Karelse is getting impatient because Jo is not speeding up the investigation. Meanwhile, there is high tension between Beatrice and Ingrid.

11th October 2021, Monday: Episode 9

Ingrid overstretches Beatrice's emotions, and Jo attempts to save the situation. Ronel ignores the advice given by the Cupido family while Hein is going insane as the ghost continues to haunt him.

12th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 10

Beatrice and Jake have a serious discussion which makes him reconsider his mission. Meanwhile, Hein encounters the ghost again while Lionel comes across shocking details.

13th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 11

Ingrid and Lennie are not on great terms, but then an individual from Lennie's past reappears, making Ingrid curious. Daniel daydreams about reuniting with Angel.

14th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 12

Yvette's attempts to assist Hein with his ghost problem only worsens the situation. Elsewhere, Ronel's excitement does not last long when she and Thys have a disagreement. Ingrid comes across certain details regarding Lennie that arouses her curiosity.

18th October 2021, Monday: Episode 13

Thys reveals to Beatrice that things are not okay in his marriage, while Mic and Ezra are excited about their next trick on Hein. Meanwhile, the friendship between Nolan and Ronel is growing, while Lennie is not pleased when Ingrid questions her regarding Ronnie.

19th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 14

Hein's situation worries Vyette while Thys and Ronel make things work in their marriage. Beatrice does not want Daniel to look for Angelique.

20th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 15

Ingrid has an evil plan with Lennie and the boxing club while Thys is doing all he can to ensure his marriage to Ronel works out. Elsewhere, Daniel comes across some shocking details.

21st October 2021, Thursday: Episode 16

Ingrid starts a rumour about Lennie as part of her plan to destroy him. Thys efforts to get in touch with Ronel fail when she keeps her distance while Jamie reveals the truth to Beatrice regarding the ghost.

25th October 2021, Monday: Episode 17

Ronnie and Ingrid's plan to set Lennie up for a fight does not work out as expected. Thys and Ronel's relationship is still strained as they try to figure out the solution. Elsewhere, discovers that the ghost story has gone too far and decides to come up with her malicious scheme.

26th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 18

Janice has information for Ayesha, while Ronel makes a decision that makes Thys worried. Ingrid cannot wait to start working on the plans she has with Ronnie.

27th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 19

Lennie decides to take radical measures after discovering that the Jessie/Lennie fight will be held at his boxing club. Ronel is doing all she can to focus on her marriage while Jamie and Gerties plan their first ghost trick on Mic and Ezra. Meanwhile, Ayesha is disappointed with her parents and expresses her distress to Debra.

28th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 20

Ingrid tries to impress Lennie while Ronel continues to make things work in her marriage. Gertie has thought of the last trick to play on Mic and Ezra.

What happens to Arendsvlei's cast?

Arendsvlei Season 4 premiere episodes are full of unexpected twists as the show's talented cast brings the drama to life. How much can the characters take before they are overwhelmed with their issues? Here is a summary of what happens to some of the cast members in Arendsvlei October episodes.

Ronel

The decision she makes upsets Thys and their constant disagreements take a toll on their marriage. Every effort they make to rescue the relationship does not seem to work. Will they ever find common ground to restore their marriage?

Hein

He fails to control his imagination when he receives a strange message. Ezra and Mic play a trick on him which makes him believe that he is being haunted by a ghost. Yvette's efforts to help him do not work as the situation worsens. Later, Jamie and Gertie decide to get back at Ezra and Mic with a ghost trick when they learn about their prank.

Are you excited about Arendsvlei's new season? The above Arendsvlei teasers reveal an entertaining lineup of episodes you cannot afford to miss. The local series airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

