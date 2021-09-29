The DA is not happy with Shauwn Mkhize and her club, stating that she didn't need funding from the municipality

Royal AM was granted funding by eThekwini, something that angered DA greatly because of Mkhize's wealthy status

Meanwhile, Shauwn Mkhize is living life focusing on her family and the business side of her eventful life

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed its displeasure with the eThekwini Municipality's decision to sponsor multimillionaire Shauwn Mkhize's soccer team, Royal AM FC.

The party said it was not okay to spend taxpayers' money on wealthy Mkhize, who recently purchased an R16 million Rolls-Royce, during a virtual meeting of the municipality's Executive Committee on Tuesday.

The DA suggested she sell one of her expensive cars to raise money for her own team according to a report by IOL. Exco had been asked by the city to authorize a sponsorship and collaboration with Royal AM FC worth R15.7 million over the next three years, or around R5.25 million each year.

Nicole Graham, the leader of the DA caucus, has rejected the plan, saying that the owners of Royal AM are already incredibly wealthy and insinuating that they don't need the funds.

"To tell the people of the city that we will use millions of their money to sponsor those who are this wealthy, is not about the development of the city, but mismanagement of funds," she said.

Meanwhile, MaMkhize seems unbothered and took to social media to share that family is the most important thing in her life in another report by IOL.

Over the weekend, the "KwaMam'Mkhize" star and businesswoman shared a series of photos with her family, including her son Andile Mpisane, at famed groove hangout Konka in Soweto, Johannesburg, on her Instagram page.

Kabelo Mahlasela says Royal AM's hard work in the league is paying off

In other news, Briefly News reported that Royal AM are currently the talk of the town in the football streets because of their recent performances in the DStv Premiership. Royal has scored eight goals in their last two games and are looking like a force to be reckoned with in disk.

Royal AM got off to a shaky start in their first season in the top flight, losing to Swallows FC and Cape Town City. However, things have changed since then, and they are now on a three-match winning streak.

Kabelo Mahlasela is one of the stand out players for Royal AM this season and says that the results they are getting are deserved because of the work they put in according to a report by The Citizen. He was also named Man of the Match in the victory against TS Galaxy.

