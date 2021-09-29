James Marsden's net worth, age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

James Marsden is one of the few actors in America's entertainment industry with a fantastic acting career. When he dropped out of the university to pursue his passion for acting, little did he know that he would soon make a significant mark in his chosen path. James Marsden's net worth proves that discovering and pursuing one's passion are the first steps towards making a great impact and achieving success.

James Marsden at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk

James Marsden is a multi-gifted personality who has successfully blended his gifts to achieve success for himself. As an actor with an amazing personality, he ensures that the attention and accolades he gets from different quarters do not get him off track. Despite his coveted net worth, he ensures his life is characterised by humility.

Early life and education

James Marsden is an American actor, singer, and one-time model. On the 18th of September, 1973, he was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Kathleen and James Luther Marsden. His dad was a distinguished Professor of Animal Sciences & Industry at Kansas State University.

His mother, Kathy Marsden was a nutritionist. He has four siblings: two younger sisters, Jennifer and Elizabeth, and two brothers, Jeff and Robert.

As for his education, he attended Hefner Middle School and Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City before gaining admission into Oklahoma State University to study Broadcast Journalism.

Marsden at Sonic The Hedgehog Family Day Event at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Luna

While there, he became a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, but then, after one and a half years in school, he resolved to relocate to Los Angeles and pursue his acting dream. But, before then, when his family vacationed in Hawaii, he met actor Kirk Cameron and his actress sister Candace Cameron Bure. So, when they invited him to Los Angeles, he gave it a thought and moved.

Net worth

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, James Marsden's net worth is estimated at $10 million. His primary source of income is from his acting career, which spanned almost three decades. So, how did it all start? James's first job was on the pilot episode of The Nanny as Eddie in 1993 before he featured on Boogies Diner, a Canadian television series that aired for one season.

Luckily for him, at the end of the series, he got a brief role as the original Griffin on Fox's Party of Five before he had his first big break when he featured in Second Noah. After that, he performed as the lead character on the short-lived ABC series.

Moreover, in 1996, he auditioned for Primal Fear but unfortunately lost the role to Edward Norton. He was offered a lead role in 54 two years later, which he turned down. However, his singing abilities became pronounced when he played in the first half of season 5 in Ally McBeal as Glenn Foy in 1997.

One of James's most memorable roles to fans is his role as Cyclops in the X-Men movie franchise in 2000. Because of the high acceptance from audiences and critics, the actor became one of the hottest stars since it was released.

Movies and television series

Since he began his acting career, James has featured in not less than 70 movies and television series. Some of James Marsden's movies and TV shows include the following:

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Sonic the Hedgehog

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The D Train

The Best of Me

Walk of Shame

Welcome to Me

Robot & Frank

Straw Dogs

Hop

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galor

The Box

27 Dresses

Enchanted

Hairspray

Hairspray Sing-Along

Superman Returns

The Notebook

Marital life

James Marsden initially married a fellow actor, Lisa Linde, daughter of songwriter Dennis Linde, in July 2000. The actor was 26 years old, while his wife was two years older than him as of their wedding day. Everything seemed fine between them until news of their separation hit the internet.

James Marsden speaking onstage during Dead To Me SAG NOM COMM at Netflix Home Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

According to James Marsden's wife at that time, she filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. The divorce process was finalized in 2011. However, while the union lasted, the couple had two kids. James Marsden's children from his union with Lisa are Jack (born in 2001) and Mary (born in 2005).

Although the divorce was heartbreaking for James, speaking during an interview session, he admitted that he "went through it and didn’t avoid it, like my parents’ divorce."

Nevertheless, after his divorce process was completed in 2011, Marsden had a relationship with Rose Costa, his former girlfriend, and William Luca was born in the process. Presently, there are reports that the actor is dating British singer-songwriter Edei, which started not later than 2016.

Although James Marsden's net worth is mind-blowing, his ability to define what he wanted in life and pursue it diligently are the secrets to attaining his goals. Today, he is a voice that many look up to.

