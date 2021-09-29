Imbewu teasers for October 2021: Why does Buhle hold Zanzele at gunpoint?

Buhle is enraged when she finds out Zanzele wants to kill her. She finds his gun and almost shoots MaZulu. While Buhle and Zanzele are fighting for the pistol, it goes off and shoots the man. Imbewu teasers for October 2021 reveals what happens next.

In the October episodes of Imbewu, Zanzele relocates to the US after the incident while Buhle returns home. Thokozile seduces and drug Bheki. Mzion helps her break out of prison but gets killed before the police re-arrest her.

Imbewu teasers for October 2021

Imbewu's October episodes are full of surprises. KaMadonsela is mad at her daughter for aspiring to become the church's new leader. On the other hand, KaMadonsela is also under training to become a sangoma. She and her daughter might be on different spiritual paths but are partners in crime.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 905

Khanyo rejects a job offer then begs for another chance from Phakade. MaZulu assumes Menzi is too naive to ruin the Maluju event. Elsewhere, Pastor Buthelezi accepts Phakade's request with a condition.

Zenzele wants to kill Buhle but still listens to her narrate a sweet dream she had about their future. Gogo Mtshali scolds Lulu in front of the Emsamo staff members.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 906

Buhle finds Zenzele's gun, and Phakade hides the ultimatum the church's board gave his family. While Lulu asks for Gogo's forgiveness, Zenzele wants Buhle against shooting MaZulu.

Sebenzile tells Phakade to inform her before rejecting or accepting the church's demands. Meanwhile, Khanyo avoids telling her mum the church's injunction against Phakade.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 907

Buhle and Zanzele fight for the gun when she points it at him. The pistol unexpectedly goes off and shoots Zanzele. Buhle feels out of place even when her family gives her a warm welcome.

Khanyo stays away from the Bhengu's after a horrific shooting at the Maluju Oil. KaMadonsela asks her Gobela to foretell Phakade's future from the bones.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 908

Bhekisisa advises Khanyo to take charge of the church while KaMadonsela refuses to make Phakade choose her over Sebenzile. Buhle later presumes Zenzele relocated to Panama in the US, and Buhle decides to apologize to her family. Thokozile later strikes a deal with Bheki.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 909

Khanyo denies Phakade's accusations about her eyeing his pastoral position. Buhle reconciles with some of her family members during dinner time. Thokozile's plans make significant progress Bheki falls into her trap.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 910

KaMadonsela is angry with Khanyo for betraying Phakade. Meanwhile, Thokozile seduces Bheki then drugs him with muthi. KaMadonsela's gobela tells her she will be a witch if she uses her healing gifts for evil purposes.

A gobela is someone the ancestors choose to mentor an amateur sangoma. Bhekisisa cautions Khanyo about her replacement if she rejects the church's pastoral position. Nkululeko panics when Fikile suddenly behaves strangely, while Gogo Mtshali asks Phakade to guide Lulu.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 911

Mzion distracts the prison's guards at night to Thokozile escape. KaMadonsela gets a scary dream, and Fikile returns home feeling sick and unaware that Nkululeko requested Buhle to plan a birthday party for him.

Gogo Mtshali is shocked when Lulu announces she wants to change her gender. She later asks Zakithi to get her a loan from Shongololo Oil, but Lindo suggests she uses pills sold on the street to get a more feminine body.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 912

Fikile tells Buhle the truth and Thokozile flees. Lulu buys her pills from the black market, and Fikile's childhood trauma makes her cry while opening her pre-birthday gift.

Lulu hurts Zakithi but apologizes later. Nokuzola and Buhle's ideas overwhelm Nkululeko. Meanwhile, and Thokozile deals with pending plans.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 913

Phakade and Sebenzile discover Thokozile escaped prison and alert the police. They also call the cops when KaMadonsela informs them that she saw her at the window.

Khanyo declines her mum's advice to hide in the church's office. Thokozile discovers that some of the community members are helping the police search for her. Buhle, Khanyo, and Sebenzile invite Fikile's favourite celebrity to her party.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 914

Phakade urges everyone to search for Thokozile when the community discovers she is in Mbumbulu with an African weapon. KaMadonsela's gobela asks her to tame anxiety and follow the rules.

Nkululeko is shocked when Shria asks him to buy an expensive car for Fikile. He later steals Fikile's mum's contacts from her phone upon noticing she never mentions her family. Meanwhile, Lulu is torn between accepting and rejecting Landile's apology.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 915

An enraged Thokozile is about to kill KaMadonsela when Khanyo hits Thokozile with a spade before she kills KaMadonsela. Khanyo and her mother then dispose of the body. Landile's seductive plan charms Lulu. Meanwhile, Nkululeko plans to meet Fikile's mother.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 916

Khanyo prays to God for forgiveness when she begins to feel Thokozile's spirit is haunting her. Nkululeko files an appeal to lure Thokozile out of the hideout, but people find her body later.

Buhle invites Fikile's mum, Nompi, to her birthday party even after hearing her slander Fikile's name. Fikile later tells Nkululeko that her mum mistreated her.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 917

The Bhengu's celebrate Thokozile's death buts also understand Nkululeko's pain. Nkululeko tells Fikile that he regrets failing his mother. Fikile later finds Nkululeko's present for her even after he cancels her birthday party.

KaMadonsela assures Khanyo everything will be fine if she stays calm. Lulu half-heartedly bids Landile goodbye after spending an intimate night together. Landile then heads to court to handle some serious matters.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 918

KaMadonsela and Khanyo are anxious when the police visit their house. KaMadonsela's gobela later tells her to seek forgiveness from her ancestors.

Nkululeko returns to planning Fikile's birthday and instructs Shria to bring her to the venue. Lulu confides in someone about her night with Landile.

Lulu

Lulu tells her grandmother that she wants to change her gender. While looking for a loan, a friend convinces her to use pills from the black market to achieve a more feminine body. Lulu later starts seeing Landile in private.

KaMadonsela

She sees Thokozile at her window and alerts the cops. While Thokozile is about to kill her, KaMadonsela's daughter hits her, and they dispose of the body in the field. KaMadonsela tries to calm down her daughter when the police start investigating the murder.

Fikile

When Nkululeko finds Fikile's mum and invites her to her birthday, she explains the childhood trauma that made her stay away from her family. Nkululeko believes Fikile because her mum is rude and says ill words about her.

The breathtaking episodes of Imbewu teasers for October 2021 air on e.tv and eExtra on weekdays at 21h30 and 10h15, respectively. The Imbewu omnibus airs on e.tv on Saturdays at 11h20, while the repeat episodes are on weekdays at 12h30.

