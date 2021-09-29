Mohamed Salah netted a brace for Liverpool on Tuesday night, September 28, in Champions League win over Porto

The Premier League giants proved so difficult for the Portuguese side as the Champions League encounter ended 5-1

Dean Saunders who played for Liverpool has now rated Mohamed Salah as the current best player in the world

Former Premier League star Dean Saunders has named Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as the current best player in the world rating the Egypt international above Ronaldo and Messi.

On Tuesday night, September 28, Mohamed Salah was in great form for Liverpool netting a brace in their Champions League win over Porto which ended 5-1 in favour of the Reds.

His brace against Porto in the Champions League now means that Mohamed Salah has netted eight goals for Liverpool in 8 appearances so far this season.

According to the report on talksport, Dean Saunders explained clearly that Mohamed Salah is above all other big players in the world with his current form.

Dean Saunders' reaction

“Right now, as we speak, who’s better than him?. Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle.

“He just looks unstoppable. There’s Messi and Ronaldo, who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah.”

Lionel Messi on the other hand scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Since making stunning return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals for the Old Trafford landlords and he is aiming to continue shining for the Red Devils.

Porto vs Liverpool: Salah, Firmino score brace as Reds win 5–1

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Porto vs Liverpool Group B Champions League meeting saw the Reds bounce back to winning ways as they secured a 5-1 victory away Estadio do Dragao.

The Merseysiders were looking to put their poor Premier League outing against Brentford during the weekend to continue with their scintillating start to their European campaign.

Liverpool had to settle for a draw against the newly-promoted Brentford side in their match week six staged at Brentford Community Stadium.

However, they put that disappointing display behind them during their trip to Porto to secure a huge win as they push to conquer Europe one more time.

