Benfica vs Barcelona: Nunez Scores Brace In Famous 3-0 Win Over Barca

Benfica vs Barcelona ended in a stunning 3-0 win in favour of the Portuguese side at the Estadio da Luz

Darwin Nunez was the hero for the Primeira Liga side as bagged a brace on his Champions League debut with Rafa Silva getting his name on the scoresheet

Barcelona are now bottom of Group E after Bayern Munich thrashed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 at the Allianz Arena

Barcelona continued their poor form in the Champions League this season as they were beaten away at Benfica by 3-0.

Ronald Koeman is now under immense pressure following La Blaugrana's poor strings of the results in all competitions this campaign.

The Catalan giants lost to Bayern Munich in their first game at the Camp Nou by 3-0 and conceded the same margin of goals against the Benfica the Estadio da Luz.

Darwin Nunez scored a brace in Benfica's famous 3-0 win over Barcelona. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport

Summary of the game

Right in the third minute of the game, Darwin Nunes on his Champions League debut got his team in front as he made an instinctive finish to make it 1-0.

Rafa Silva scored the second in the 67th minute as he netted courtesy of an assist from Joao Mario to make it 2-0.

Barcelona went behind for the third time in the match after Seginho Dest handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Nunez finished his man-of-the-match performance as he converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 3-0.

Things went from bad to worse as Eric Garcia unceremoniously pulled down Goncalo Ramos as he was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

Barca who are yet to score in this season's competition are now bottom of Group E, losing two matches and conceding six goals.

In the other group game, Bayern Munich thrashed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 to stay top of the table with six points, while Benfica settle for four points in second place.

