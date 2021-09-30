Jimmy Fallon’s net worth, age, children, wife, show, movies, profiles

How much is Jimmy Fallon’s net worth? Jimmy is a celebrated multi-millionaire hosting one of the most coveted gigs in show biz. Jimmy stars in The Tonight Show, making him one of the most popular, successful, and wealthy celebrities worldwide.

Jimmy Fallon attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jimmy Fallon has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. His success is reflected in his monetary benefits, i.e., current salary and net worth. Here are exciting details of The Tonight Show’s host, including his age, children, wife, movies, and wealth.

Jimmy Fallon’s profile summary

Full name : James Thomas Fallon

: James Thomas Fallon Date of birth : 19 September, 1974

: 19 September, 1974 Place of birth : Bay Ridge, New York, United States

: Bay Ridge, New York, United States Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo How old is Jimmy Fallon? : Jimmy Fallon’s age is 47 years as of 2021

: Jimmy Fallon’s age is 47 years as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Jimmy Fallon’s parents : Father James Fallon, Sr. (born 1948) and Mother Gloria (née Feeley, 1949–2017)

: Father James Fallon, Sr. (born 1948) and Mother Gloria (née Feeley, 1949–2017) Siblings: 1

1 Schools attended : St. Mary of the Snow, Saugerties High School, The College of Saint Rose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

: St. Mary of the Snow, Saugerties High School, The College of Saint Rose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center Religion : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Weight: 160 pounds

160 pounds Height : 1.83 m (6 ft)

: 1.83 m (6 ft) Jimmy Fallon’s YouTube: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Instagram: @jimmyfallon

@jimmyfallon Twitter: @jimmyfallon

@jimmyfallon Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Jimmy Fallon’s spouse : Nancy Juvonen

: Nancy Juvonen Jimmy Fallon’s children : 2

: 2 Occupation : TV host, comedian, writer, singer, producer

: TV host, comedian, writer, singer, producer Famous for : Being a cast member on Saturday Night Live and the host of The Tonight Show

: Being a cast member on and the host of Net worth: Roughly $60 million

Jimmy Fallon’s biography

Jimmy Fallon attends the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

Jimmy's father was a singer in street-corner doo-wop groups before serving in the Vietnam War. After his son's birth, James Fallon, Sr. started working as a machine repairman for IBM in Kingston, New York.

The TV star has German, Norwegian, Irish, and French ancestors, and his sister is called Gloria Fallon. The young Fallons spent their childhood in Saugerties, New York.

Jimmy Fallon’s education

James went to St. Mary of the Snow Catholic School in Saugerties. He was an altar boy and considered becoming a priest. He joined Saugerties High School, where he performed in most stage productions, and graduated in 1992.

Thomas progressed to The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, where he majored in computer science before switching to communications in his senior year. However, in 1995, he left college one semester before graduation to pursue his comedy career. In May 2009, James went back to Saint Rose to receive a Bachelor of Arts in communications.

Career

Jimmy began by imitating SNL as a child with his sister. When he was 21 years old, he moved to Los Angeles to become a stand-up comedian and improvisation performer. Luckily, his dreams came true when he became a cast member on the SNL show in 1998. He became a full-time cast member and one of the show’s most prominent faces, co-anchoring the popular Weekend Update for four years. In 2002, he was the host of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jimmy Fallon’s movies and TV shows

Jimmy left the SNL show in 2004, after gaining a large fanbase, to pursue a lukewarm acting career, and he appeared in the film seties Taxi as Det. His movies and TV shows include:

2000: Almost Famous as Dennis Hope

2002: The Rutles 2: Can't Buy Me Lunch as a reporter

2003: Anything Else as Bob

2006: Doogal as Dylan (voice)

2006: Factory Girl as Chuck Wein

2008: The Year of Getting to Know Us as Christopher Rocket

2009: Whip It as Johnny Rocket

2009: Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard as Prince Betameche (voice)

2009-2010: The Electric Company as himself in 8 episodes

2009-2020: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as himself in 7 episodes

2017: 74th Golden Globe Awards as himself

2019: Dads as himself

2020: The Stand In as himself

2022: Marry Me as himself

In 2009, Fallon returned to hosting, becoming the host of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on NBC. In 2014, he landed his current role as host of the iconic late-night standard, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he replaced Jay Leno. Besides Jimmy Fallon and Addison Rae interview, the TV host has interviewed numerous other high-caliber celebrities.

Besides hosting, Fallon has released two comedy albums and has authored seven books that mainly aim at children. Throughout his career he has been nominated for several awards and won some, including:

2009: Webby Awards- Lifetime Achievement Award

2009 and 2010: Primetime Emmy Awards- Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Nonfiction

2012, 2013, and 2016: People's Choice Awards -Favorite Late Night TV Host

2012: Critics' Choice Television Awards- Best Talk Show

2013: Grammy Awards- Best Comedy Album for Blow Your Pants Off

2019 and 2020: People's Choice Award-The Nighttime Talk Show

Family

Jimmy Fallon (r), his wife Nancy Juvonen and daughters Winnie and Frances greet the audience. Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Jimmy married film producer Nancy Juvonen on December 22, 2007, after proposing in August 2007 with a Neil Lane-designed engagement ring. The two had met initially on the set of Saturday Night Live and became friends on the set of Fever Pitch. James and Nancy are parents via gestational surrogacy to two girls, Frances Cole (2014) and Winnie Rose (2013). The family lives in Sagaponack, New York.

Jimmy Fallon’s net worth

Jimmy's wealth is roughly $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned $5 million yearly as the host of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon show. He made $12 million annually as host of The Tonight Show when he started and made approximately $16 million a year before his contract was extended in 2021 for five years until 2026. It is speculated that the TV host earns much more currently.

Apart from his television career, Jimmy's net worth is boosted by endorsements. He has advertised for major brands such as Pepsi, Xfinity, Capital One, and Apple.

Jimmy Fallon’s net worth reflects the success that he enjoys. The comedian has worked hard to be where he is today and deserves every penny for the great work that he does. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

