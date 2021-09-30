Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Another Champions League Record During Villarreal Clash

Ronaldo achieved yet another milestone becoming the all-time Champions League appearance record

The forward featured for Man United against Villarreal in what was his 178th appearance in the European competition

The appearance broke Iker Casillas's record of 177 which the Portuguese equalled when he faced Young Boys earlier in September

Ronaldo ensured his record-breaking night is more memorable by scoring a dramatic late winner to inspire United to victory

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time record holder for most Champions League appearances in the history of the competition.

Ronaldo's appearance broke Iker Casillas's record of 177 which the Portuguese equalled when he faced Young Boys earlier in September. Image: Jan Kruger.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo formed part of Man United's starting lineup as the Red Devils battled Villarreal in their second Group F encounter on Wednesday, September 29.

The appearance was the forward's 178th in the competition, putting him one ahead of former Real Madrid teammate, Iker Casillas in the all-time list.

Ronaldo equalled Casillas's record when he started in United's group stage opener against Young Boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net against the Swiss side to equal another record - joining rival Lionel Messi as the only two players who have scored 36 different clubs in the Champions League.

While the Red Devils lost that clash against Young Boys, he ensured his record-breaking appearance against Villarreal was more memorable as he scored a dramatic late winner to hand his three crucial points.

Ronaldo is no stranger to setting Champions League records as he already boasts of several others.

Key among them include him being the tournament's all-time top scorer with 136 goals.

The tally puts him 15 goals ahead of rival Messi who has 121 to his name having found the back of the net for Paris Saint-Germain against Man City on Tuesday.

Ronaldo reveals what he will be doing next after His 2-year deal with Man United expires

Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his career at Old Trafford and take up a coaching job at youth level with the Red Devils, 90 Min, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese superstar made a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams on the last day of the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has not failed to despite the United faithful as he scored four goals in five matches in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to see out his career at the club and possibly take up a coaching role in the youth side which his son Ronaldo Jr, plays for.

Source: Briefly.co.za