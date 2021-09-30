A South African woman is attracting attention on social media after posting a photograph of what her kid did to a whole six-pack of yogurt

Zama Sifuba couldn't believe her eyes, six portions at a time is a lot, seriously

Some social media users are finding the post screamingly funny and on person argues that an adult must have opened the package and framed the little guy

A local lady has shared a snap of how a bundle of joy recently spoiled himself on a tray of yoghurt. The young man was seemingly blessed with six yoghurts but the chap decided to open all of them at a go.

Social media users are laughing at him and some are also sharing their experiences regarding the same decisions taken by their little ones. However, some people believe the boy didn’t just open the delicious treats but an adult did and framed the kid.

Briefly News headed online to check out the hilarious reactions from the viral post. Zama Sifuba wrote on her social media application:

“Bafethu.”

Zama Sifuba shared hilarious photos on social media showing how her kid 'destroyed' a 6-pack of yogurt. Image: @ZamaSifuba/Twitter

The post reads:

@Alex_Lwandle said:

“Akawadle awaqede hahaha.”

@Banelecmo said:

“His facial expression for me hahaha..”

@Geshlove2 said:

“If we can drink a six-pack of Savannah at one sitting, the boy can kill six-pack ya Danone as well.”

@Thatomafetu said:

“Le wena o noa six Brutal Fruit or Savannah chill. Good boy.”

@IamGamaneGama said:

“There is absolutely no evidence that he did this. He is too clean and the alleged crime scene is clean.”

@YvonneLess said:

“Something is off here, how did he manage to open them so perfectly without a mess... aaai lemme just shush.”

@Matsi_Goitse said:

“Adults framing kids here.”

@Kruptos6 said:

“Something that would last two weeks gone in 60 seconds. Kids know how to test parents. Am vexed just seeing this.”

