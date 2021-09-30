Cindy Crawford: net worth, age, family, skincare, height, profiles

You cannot list beauty with brains and exclude the name of renowned supermodel and businesswoman Cindy Crawford. The beauty is a woman who wears many hats, and it is not surprising that she still runs the streets since the 90s. She has revolutionized the fashion industry and dominated it with her chic fashion style. But this is not all. The supermodel is also an actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, and most importantly, a mother. So how much is Cindy Crawford’s net worth? Let us find out!

Cindy Crawford is a renowned 90s supermodel who has worked with famous brands like Vogue, Calvin Klein, Elle, Cosmopolitan, among others. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Cindy Crawford is a gorgeous supermodel that has been named one of the 100 Hottest Women of All-Time by Men’s Health. She was also named one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in 2002. Join us as we unveil her success journey, including Cindy Crawford’s net worth.

Cindy Crawford profile summary

Full name: Cynthia Ann Crawford

Cynthia Ann Crawford Nickname: Baby Gia

Baby Gia Date of birth: 20th February 1966

20th February 1966 Place of birth: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Cindy Crawford’s age: 55 years in 2021

55 years in 2021 Education profile: DeKalb High School, Northwestern University (dropped out)

DeKalb High School, Northwestern University (dropped out) Profession: Model, Actress, Entrepreneur

Model, Actress, Entrepreneur Cindy Crawford’s parents: Dan and Jennifer Sue

Dan and Jennifer Sue Cindy Crawford’s siblings: Danielle, Chris, and Jeffrey (Deceased)

Danielle, Chris, and Jeffrey (Deceased) Ex-husband: Richard Gere

Richard Gere Current spouse: Rande Gerber

Rande Gerber Children: Presley and Kaia Gerber

Presley and Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford’s height: 5’9” (1.75 m)

5’9” (1.75 m) Cindy Crawford’s hair color: Brunette

Brunette Physique: Curvaceous, buxom figure

Curvaceous, buxom figure Production Company: Crawdaddy Inc.

Crawdaddy Inc. Cindy Crawford’s skin care line: Meaningful Beauty

Meaningful Beauty Cindy Crawford’s Instagram: cindycrawford

cindycrawford Net worth: $225 million

Cindy Crawford bio

55-year old Cindy Crawford was born in Illinois as Cynthia Ann Crawford. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

How old is Cindy Crawford? She was born on 20th February 1966 in DeKalb, Illinois, as Cynthia Ann Crawford. She is currently 55 years old. Ann’s mother, Jennifer Sue, worked as a bank teller, and her father, Dan, worked as an electrician.

She was brought up alongside her two sisters Danielle and Chris, and brother Jeffrey. Unfortunately, Jeffrey died aged three from childhood leukemia. What ethnicity is Cindy Crawford? She is of mixed ancestry, mainly English, French, and German.

Cyntia attended DeKalb High School and was the valedictorian of her school. After graduating in 1984, she joined Northwestern University on a chemical engineering scholarship. However, she dropped out.

Career

Crawford began her career in high school. When in junior high, she participated in a local fashion shoot, and the photographer was impressed. The photographer, Roger Legel, returned to take another picture of her for DeKalb Nite Weekly.

Cindy Crawford started her modeling career in her junior high school. She dropped out of university to pursue modeling. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

She soon started participating in modeling competitions like in the Elite Model Management Look of the Year contest, where she was named the runner-up. After that, she dropped out of the university and moved to New York to pursue a modeling career. Luckily for her, she was in 1986 signed by the Elite New York modeling agency.

However, most people, including her sisters, encouraged her to get rid of her mole to survive Hollywood. So did Cindy Crawford remove her mole? She did not because she landed gigs, even with it. So she saw no need.

Her career thrived, and Cindy Crawford’s 90s fame grew day by day. She appeared in hundreds of magazines like Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and People. She also took part in runway shows for Calvin Klein, Versace, and Chanel and featured in campaigns for Revlon, Oscar De La Renta, Maybelline, and Valentino.

She retired from full-time modeling in 2000. However, she returned to the modeling scene in 2011 to appear on the cover of Vogue Mexico. She appeared on Vogue Paris in April 2006 alongside her daughter.

Other works

Cindy Crawford has multiple businesses. She has a furniture line, production company, skincare and hair care line. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ann is a jack of all trades and has worked in many sectors. Take a look at her work profile:

She has a successful skincare line called Meaningful Beauty. But, does Cindy really use Meaningful Beauty? Fans are always curious to know if she uses her products. Indeed, she does.

She is an accomplished actress. Cindy Crawford’s movies and TV shows include 3rd Rock from the Sun, 54, According to Jim, Fair Game, Wizards of Waverly Place, Elmopalooza, The Simian Line, and Cougar Town.

and She has appeared in numerous music videos for artists like Jon Bon Jovi, Taylor Swift, George Michael, and Duran Duran.

She has released workout videos like Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body and Cindy Crawford: The Next Challenge Workout.

and She has starred in Pepsi commercials, even one that aired during the Super Bowl XXVL.

Has released a book Becoming with Katherine O’Leary.

with Katherine O’Leary. She is a part-owner of Nate ‘n Al with her husband.

She has a furniture line called Cindy Crawford HOME with Flanigan and Raymour.

She worked as a TV host. Ann hosted MTV’s House of Style from 1989 to 1995.

from 1989 to 1995. She is a producer. Her production company is Crawdaddy Inc.

Who is Cindy Crawford’s spouse?

From left, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and their children Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cynthia’s first marriage was to Richard Gere. The two tied the knot on 12th December 1991 but divorced in 1995. After the divorce, she found love in the arms of entrepreneur and former model Rande Gerber.

They wedded on 29th May 1998. They have been blessed with two Presley and Kaia. Cindy Crawford’s children have also taken after her footsteps and are pursuing a modeling career.

Is Cindy Crawford still married?

Yes, she is. There were speculations of a possible breakup after Rande was spotted not wearing a ring. However, there was no evidence to back up any potential hiccups in their relationship; hence most people did not buy it. The two are still together and seem to be growing stronger decades after tying the knot.

How much is Cindy Crawford worth?

Cindy Crawford's net worth is very high, thanks to her numerous and wise investments. Photo:Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

Based on her multiple businesses and investments discussed above, it is safe to say she has a decent net worth. Forbes estimates her worth to be $225 million. In addition, Cynthia and her husband Rande have a combined net worth of $400 million.

Cindy Crawford’s net worth is $225 million. The beauty has made this immense wealth from multiple investments, mainly her long-time successful modeling career.

