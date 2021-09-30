Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Cassper Nyovest Names His Favourite Baller

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to show that he's been watching some Champions League and weighed in on a matter

There has been a long debate about who's the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Cass commented

The rapper believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has still got it in him even at the age of 36, claiming that he's not "finished"

When it comes to football, there has been a long-standing debate about who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The argument about who the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is has continued for a decade now and Cassper Nyovest weighed in with his thoughts.

Last night was a massive night in the UEFA Champions League and it was looking like Manchester United wouldn't make it to the finish line - but a goal in the dying minutes from Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day.

Cassper Nyovest has indicated who he regards as the Greatest of All Time in world football. Image: @goal, @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest was impressed with Ronaldo's performance in the match and took to social media to rave about the Portuguese international. He wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo!!! When you need him the most, he will show up!!! Is he finished now? At 36 years old!!! The best in the world!!!! 5 goals in 5 games!!! 100% #MANVIL #ManCity."

Social media users joined in on the fun and took to the comments to share their thoughts about Cassper's tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

@TueloThomaz said:

"But he specialises in tap-ins, what are you on about?"

@Awelani0012 commented:

"Give me what you are smoking bro. Your energy is too much."

@SirButtonJr said:

"The best player in the world will be announced soon don’t worry."

@Kaygeegift commented:

"Ay grootman you were quiet throughout the match otlo buwa kadi last minutes, he was just lucky enough to score but o dladile masepa (he played nonsense)."

Cassper Nyovest accused of lying by the masses

In other Cassper Nyovest news, Briefly News reported that a social media user has accused Cassper Nyovest of trying to get Andile Mpisane to promote his sneakers range - 990s.

The popular Twitter user claimed that Mufasa sent free sneakers to the Royal AM boss and asked him to take a video wearing them but Andile refused.

The tweep @MrHandsome_ZA claimed Shauwn Mkhize's son only offered to buy pairs of Mufasa's sneakers for all the people who work at his home. Cass felt some type of way and took to Twitter to respond to the story.

The Siyathandana hitmaker denied that he asked Andile Mpisane for such a favour. According to SAHipHopMag, the rapper-turned-businessman wrote:

"This whole story is a lie but thanx for promoting my shoe doe. I didn't send Andile Nothing! He also didn't buy any pairs. He did buy a tracksuit once doe. Love out to him."

Source: Briefly.co.za