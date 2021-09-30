Hashmin Musah was introduced in the 78th minute as his side, Inter Allies, trailed Ashanti Gold 5-0

However, rather than help his team fight back, the defender deliberately netted twice past his own keeper as their opponents secured a huge 7-0 win

When asked about his performance, Musah claimed his decision to score the own goals was to foil a match-fixing

The Inter Allies ace is now staring at a lengthy football ban after Ghanaian FA initiating a probe into match-fixing claims

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hashmin Musah, a Ghanaian footballer who recently shot to prominence for scoring two deliberate own goals has been charged with match-fixing.

Hashmin Musah was introduced in the 78th minute as his side, Inter Allies, trailed Ashanti Gold 5-0. Photo: Twitter/@GhanaSoccernet.

Source: UGC

Musah made headlines in July 2021 when he scored past his own goalkeeper on two occasions back-to-back against Ashanti Gold in the Ghanaian topflight league.

The defender was introduced as a substitute with 12 minutes left on the clock and his side, Inter Allies, trailing 5-0.

But rather than help his team fight back, Musah went on to score two deliberate own goals to ensure the match ends 7-0.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

When asked about his shocking performance, the defender claimed he did it on purpose to make sure the game did not finish 5-1 - which was the scoreline placed in a bet.

"I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5-1 against my club Inter Allies," he told Kumasi FM per Goal.

"I decided to spoil that bet because I don't condone betting," the 24-year-old added.

However, Musah's deliberate move has now landed him in trouble having been charged with match-fixing.

SportBible reports the Inter Allies ace is among 18 players from both sets of the teams who have been charged with the offence by the Ghanaian FA.

BBC claims Musah is now staring at a lengthy ban from football for his conduct.

Victor Wanyama retires

Earlier, Briefly News reported Victor Wanyama has called time on his Harambee Stars career in a shocking announcement made on Monday.

His decision to quit the team came after he was snubbed from the squad by immediate former head coach 'Ghost' Mulee.

Wanyama's greatest Harambee Stars' career highlight was in 2019 when he skippered the team to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Source: Briefly.co.za