World Rugby Shows Appreciation to Siya Kolisi for Being a Boss Captain

It looks like Siya Kolisi has fans all over the world and not just in South Africa as fans keep raving about him

The Springboks captain was appreciated by World Rugby and fans started to talk about how amazing he is

Social media users commented on the post, with most people showing Kolisi support for holding it down

If you're a Springboks fan, you probably have major love for Siya Kolisi but it seems like he has fans all over the world too. World Rugby took to social media to show appreciation to the captain of the South African rugby team and are loving his dedication. They wrote:

"Siya Kolisi appreciation post. The @Springboks captain has been immense in the six jersey this year."

Siya Kolisi is appreciated all over the world and not just in South Africa. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

It's been an eventful year for the Springboks, the highlight being their triumph against the British & Irish Lions and growing together as a squad. Kolisi is most famous for being the first black captain for the Springboks, he also made his mark by lifting the World Cup in the process.

Social media users love Kolisi and took to the comments section to express their appreciation too. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Cal92 said:

"Such a humble and proud man, how can anyone not love him."

@MurrayMam commented:

"We grow the best in SA... People of goodwill raise your beers and braai. This weekend will be ours."

@Mpumelelo_Zondi said:

"There was so much talk about his form and leadership before the B&I Lions tour. So glad that he’s been immense since that 2nd test."

@Scuddy9nine commented:

"Just make him the World Player of the Year already."

@MartynMCGrath said:

"Y'all remember about 6 months ago when people were saying absurd things about him not being in form and not being the best captain anymore? Humble pie time."

Source: Briefly.co.za