New! Voëlvry Teasers for September 2021: All premiere episodes here!

Lovers of Turkish crime-based television dramas have something new and scintillating coming up on eExtra. Voëlvry Turkish series tells the ageless story of the battle between good and bad. It centres around a boy who vows to avenge his father’s wrongful imprisonment and betrayal by a close associate within the police force. The Voëlvry teasers for September 2021 pulls you into a fascinating rabbit hole of betrayals and vendettas.

It is over 20 years, and Kuzgun is now a full-grown adult who is ready to roll out his plans of avenging wrongdoing to his family. His first point of duty is to infiltrate his enemy’s rank by pretending to be who he is not. The Voëlvry series for September 2021 episodes provide a sneak peek of what Kuzgun wants to do to get his pound of flesh.

Voëlvry Teasers for September 2021

This hot Turkish series in town will help you settle into the intriguing social themes that make up the series. For instance, the battle line is drawn between Rifat and Kuzgun, so the question is, how many innocent people will be caught in the war that promises to be fierce? Check out the highlights below to have an idea of what to expect this month.

Episode 1 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

The viewers are introduced to Kuzgun and the backstory of his transition into a fierce, slender, and battle robot. Today's episode also portrays a father's lack of hope and the sadness of a mother.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

Dila tests Kuzgun's patience, but his respectful nature ensures that trouble is averted. Nevertheless, Kuzgun saves Dila from a life-threatening situation, and their relationship grows stronger. Regardless, Rifat feels there is a need to pay Kuzgun back for keeping her daughter alive.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Derviz, the tailor, meets up with Kuzgun and admonishes him to show Rifat his true identity instead of hiding it. Meanwhile, Dila is in a state of shock and disgust because of the attempt in her life. As a result, she resolves to go back to London.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

Kuzgun agrees to do a job for Rifat, which leads to confusion among members of a certain group who see him as an outsider.

Episode 5 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Kuzgun is trying too hard to forge a close alliance with Rifat, leading to suspicion from some people, Ali and Rifat in particular.

Episode 6 - Monday, 27th of September, 2021

Rifat's goons have trapped Kesik, and Kuzgun must rise to the occasion of this test. Meanwhile, Kartal escapes death by the skin of his teeth when Dila comes to his rescue.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 28th of September, 2021

Dila rescues Kesik from Ali's torture just when he is about to disclose Kizgun's name and role in the plot. However, grave consequences are waiting for the naive Kesik, while Rifat's new schemes are about making Kuzgun execute someone.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 29th of September, 2021

Rifat and Kuzgun turn a deaf ear to Meryem's accusation about their involvement in his operation.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 30th of September, 2021

All hell breaks free when someone dies. Elsewhere, Kuzgun vows to settle the score with Ali and Dila for their connivance to take over the operations.

Kuzgun

The hard life Kuzgun's family exposed him to makes him a no-nonsense war machine. He is not scared of anything, although he tries to stay out of trouble as much as possible. He saves the daughter of a wealthy lady who plans to reward him. Meanwhile, Kuzgun does not want anyone to know who he truly is, but a friend wants him to open up. His attempts to get close to someone make him an object of suspicion amidst the wars he is fighting. Will his true identity be revealed before he gets the chance to go public about it by himself?

Rifat

Rifat breathes corruption and violence. He vows to reward the man who saved his daughter, but a closer look at the man's actions make him suspicious. Rifat controls some unscrupulous associations whose members do his dirty jobs; these put him in a conflicted situation with the man he planned to reward. Rifat makes plans to execute someone through a close associate.

Introducing this latest television drama series has given viewers another way to maximise their time most enjoyably. Considering these Voëlvry teasers for September 2021, the show will be one of a kind that no one will desire to miss watching. So, if you are looking for something meaningful to occupy your free time, then do not miss the premiere episodes as the broadcast on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 21h30.

